Capgemini Press Release// Capgemini announces proposal to acquire Australian cloud transformation and digital services provider, Empired

Capgemini announces proposal to acquire Australian cloud transformation and digital services provider, Empired

The acquisition of Empired would significantly increase the size of the Capgemini business in Australia and New Zealand and position it as a market leader in digital, data and cloud across the region

Paris, Sydney, July 19, 2021 - Capgemini announces that it has entered into a Scheme Implementation Agreement with Empired Limited (ASX: EPD) to acquire Empired under an Australian statutory shareholder approved process (Scheme). With more than 1000 professionals in Australia and New Zealand, this acquisition would strengthen Capgemini’s capabilities in cloud and data across the region. Capgemini’s leadership position in the Australia market would be supported by this acquisition, its 4th in the country in 18 months.

With locations across Australia and New Zealand, and a forecast annual turnover as of June 30, 2021 of between 186 and 188 million Australian dollars, Empired provides end-to-end capabilities in cloud and data to enable the digital transformation of key industries across Australia and offers a complementary geographic footprint to Capgemini. Furthermore, Empired, known in New Zealand through its brand Intergen, would mark a step change for Capgemini in New Zealand, where it generates about a third of its business.

Empired is enabling organizations to transform and achieve more thanks to the depth and breadth of its capabilities across the entire Microsoft platform. Highly complementary to Capgemini’s global partnership with Microsoft, Empired would bring to Capgemini the largest accredited Microsoft Dynamics team in Australia and New Zealand. The acquisition of Empired would strengthen Capgemini’s client portfolio across key industries, notably in Mining, Utilities and Government. For Empired, Capgemini’s positive momentum in Asia-Pacific, breadth of service offerings and global scale would help its clients’ growing needs, as well as expand career opportunities for its team members.