checkAd

Capgemini Press Release// Capgemini announces proposal to acquire Australian cloud transformation and digital services provider, Empired

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.07.2021, 01:45  |  74   |   |   

Media relations:
Sam Connatty
Tel.: +44 (0)370 904 3601
sam.connatty@capgemini.com

Investor relations:
Vincent Biraud
Tel.: +33 1 47 54 50 87
vincent.biraud@capgemini.com

Capgemini announces proposal to acquire Australian cloud transformation and digital services provider, Empired

The acquisition of Empired would significantly increase the size of the Capgemini business in Australia and New Zealand and position it as a market leader in digital, data and cloud across the region

Paris, Sydney, July 19, 2021 - Capgemini announces that it has entered into a Scheme Implementation Agreement with Empired Limited (ASX: EPD) to acquire Empired under an Australian statutory shareholder approved process (Scheme). With more than 1000 professionals in Australia and New Zealand, this acquisition would strengthen Capgemini’s capabilities in cloud and data across the region. Capgemini’s leadership position in the Australia market would be supported by this acquisition, its 4th in the country in 18 months.

With locations across Australia and New Zealand, and a forecast annual turnover as of June 30, 2021 of between 186 and 188 million Australian dollars, Empired provides end-to-end capabilities in cloud and data to enable the digital transformation of key industries across Australia and offers a complementary geographic footprint to Capgemini. Furthermore, Empired, known in New Zealand through its brand Intergen, would mark a step change for Capgemini in New Zealand, where it generates about a third of its business.    

Empired is enabling organizations to transform and achieve more thanks to the depth and breadth of its capabilities across the entire Microsoft platform. Highly complementary to Capgemini’s global partnership with Microsoft, Empired would bring to Capgemini the largest accredited Microsoft Dynamics team in Australia and New Zealand. The acquisition of Empired would strengthen Capgemini’s client portfolio across key industries, notably in Mining, Utilities and Government. For Empired, Capgemini’s positive momentum in Asia-Pacific, breadth of service offerings and global scale would help its clients’ growing needs, as well as expand career opportunities for its team members.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Capgemini Press Release// Capgemini announces proposal to acquire Australian cloud transformation and digital services provider, Empired Media relations:Sam ConnattyTel.: +44 (0)370 904 3601sam.connatty@capgemini.com Investor relations:Vincent BiraudTel.: +33 1 47 54 50 87vincent.biraud@capgemini.com Capgemini announces proposal to acquire Australian cloud transformation and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Capgemini Press Release// Capgemini announces proposal to acquire Australian cloud transformation ...
Zoom to Acquire Five9
Ninety Day Survival Outcomes in COVID-19 ARDS Trial of Remestemcel-L Presented at ISCT Meeting on ...
Titel
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
Apex Clean Energy and Plug Power Partner on Largest Green Hydrogen Power Purchase Agreement in the ...
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
(Correction) Good Gaming Joins Forces With CEO and Founder of DeFi Summit Justin Wu To Create the ...
DTCC Partners With Ebix to Deliver New Solution to Address Increasing Challenges of Annuity ...
Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund Becomes SEC Reporting Company As Grayscale Investments Files ...
Medexus Pharmaceuticals and medac GmbH enter into Licensing Agreement for First-in-Class ...
Critical Solutions, Inc (CSLI) /MKH Ventures Announces July Shareholder Updates of Key Holdings
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board