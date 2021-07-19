checkAd

EQS-News Six Advisers With Focus Firms Named to the 2021 List of Australia's Top 100 Financial Advisers

Six Advisers With Focus Firms Named to the 2021 List of Australia's Top 100 Financial Advisers

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2021 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that five advisers with Melbourne-based Escala Partners Limited ("Escala"), a Focus partner firm, and one adviser with Sydney-based Brady & Associates Financial Advisers ("Brady & Associates"), a member of Connectus Wealth Advisers, also a Focus partner firm, were named to the 2021 list of Australia's Top 100 Financial Advisers. The list is based on an extensive, national survey conducted by The Australian in collaboration with Barron's and is a guide to the country's leading wealth management advisers. The advisers from both firms named to this year's list have been on it for at least the last three years.

Brady & Associates is a financial advice firm with a 28-year heritage. The firm has close, long-standing relationships with its clients that enable the firm to help with many facets of their clients' lives and families. The Brady team prides themselves in constructing advice tailored to their clients' specific circumstances, goals and risk tolerances.

Paul Brady, Founder and Managing Director of Brady & Associates, has more than 25 years of providing comprehensive financial advice to private clients. Paul was a director of the Financial Planning Association of Australia and was awarded Fellow of the FPA for his leadership and contribution to the financial planning community.

Escala was established with the collective ambition to become the new standard of personalized wealth management in Australia. The firm quickly emerged as a leading fiduciary wealth adviser to individuals, families, foundations and institutional investors across Australia, providing them with customized investment solutions through a collaborative, team-based approach. Escala's client relationships are sustained over time through their dedication to highly personalized service and an ongoing commitment to innovation in defining the standards for excellence in the Australian wealth management industry.

