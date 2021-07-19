Ninety Day Survival Outcomes in COVID-19 ARDS Trial of Remestemcel-L Presented at ISCT Meeting on Advances in Cell & Gene Therapies for Lung Diseases
NEW YORK, July 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesoblast Limited (Nasdaq:MESO; ASX:MSB), global leader in allogeneic cellular medicines for inflammatory diseases, presented 90-day survival outcomes
from the 222-patient randomized controlled trial of remestemcel-L in ventilator-dependent COVID-19 patients with moderate/severe acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) at an invited
presentation on July 17 to the International Society for Cell & Gene Therapy (ISCT) Scientific Signatures Series on Cell and Gene Therapies in Lung Diseases and Critical Illnesses. The results
showed that two doses of remestemcel-L at days 3-5 conferred durable survival benefit through at least 90 days in the pre-specified subgroup of patients under age 65.
Key presentation findings were:
- Remestemcel-L significantly reduced mortality by 48% at 90 days compared to controls in a pre-specified analysis of 123 treated patients under 65 years old, 26% vs 44%, Hazard Ratio (HR) 0.52, 95% CI (0.277, 0.964), p=0.038.1,2 This compares favourably with the 46% mortality reduction reported at 60 days (p=0.048)1,2 and indicates a durable treatment benefit in this patient population.
- Remestemcel-L was even more effective when evaluated in an exploratory analysis in patients on dexamethasone as part of their standard of care, with 90-day mortality being reduced by 77% compared to controls under 65 who received dexamethasone, 14% vs 48%, HR 0.23, 95% CI (0.080, 0.681), p=0.00371,2
- These survival benefits were accompanied by significant improvements relative to controls in pre-specified secondary endpoints of ventilator-free days, respiratory function as assessed by ARDS severity, and overall clinical improvement on a 7-point ordinal scale.
- Despite a treatment-related improvement in respiratory function at day 7, there was no mortality reduction in the 97 treated patients over age 65, suggesting the need for more prolonged or higher dosing of anti-inflammatory therapy in these patients who may have a more exuberant inflammatory response associated with defective immune-mediated viral clearance mechanisms.
Recently published guidance to industry by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)3 has recommended demonstration of mortality benefit for at least 60 days in critically ill patients. Mesoblast will be meeting shortly with the FDA to discuss the durable mortality reduction seen in patients under 65 years old who received remestemcel-L in this randomized controlled trial, and the regulatory pathway for remestemcel-L in this patient population.
