Fisher Investments Launches Private Client Group in Ireland

Firm continues rapid growth and expands to serve Irish individual investors

DUBLIN, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fisher Investments, one of the world's largest fee-only investment advisers, will begin offering investment management services to high net worth investors and families in Ireland via a subsidiary, Fisher Investments Ireland Limited. The announcement follows the firm's recent expansion to serve Australian high net worth clients earlier this year.

Fisher Investments Ireland

"The decision to expand into Ireland was a logical step given the success we've experienced with our client-first model elsewhere in Europe," said Fisher Investments' CEO Damian Ornani. He continued, "It's another milestone in our mission to better the investment universe and help more clients globally."

Carrianne Coffey, Fisher Investments' Senior Executive Vice President of the Private Client Group International, said, "We're honoured to help high net worth clients in Ireland reach their financial goals. We look forward to showing Irish investors how our tailored portfolio management, personalised client service and structure that always puts their interests first, can help them plan for brighter financial futures."

The firm is actively recruiting candidates for sales, service and operations roles in Ireland. Fisher Investments Ireland offers generous compensation plans, exciting benefits and flexible career paths. Candidates from all professional and academic backgrounds are encouraged to apply. Interested job candidates should visit FisherCareers.com to explore available opportunities, learn more about benefits and apply.

About Fisher Investments Ireland
Fisher Investments Ireland Limited is a private limited company incorporated in Ireland (Company Number 623847) and is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland. Fisher Investments Ireland's registered address is 2nd Floor, 3 George's Dock, International Financial Services Centre, Dublin 1, D01 X5X0 Ireland. Fisher Asset Management, LLC, trading under the name "Fisher Investments" is the parent company of Fisher Investments Ireland Limited and is established in the USA (Delaware Secretary of State number 3936233) and regulated by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC# 801-29362).  For more information on Fisher Investments Ireland Limited, please visit https://www.fisherinvestments.ie.

About Fisher Investments                                                              
 Fisher Investments is an independent, fee-only investment adviser. As of 30/06/2021, Fisher Investments and its subsidiaries manage over €158 billion in assets globally—over €121 billion for private investors, €35 billion for institutional investors and €1 billion for US small to mid-sized business retirement plans. Fisher Investments maintains three principal businesses: Private Client, Institutional and 401(k) Solutions, which serve a global client base of diverse investors. Founder and Executive Chairman Ken Fisher wrote the Forbes "Portfolio Strategy" column from 1984 through 2016, making him the longest continuously running columnist in the magazine's history. In recent years, Ken's columns have run consistently in major media outlets across almost every Western European country as well as material Asian countries, spanning more countries and more volume than any other columnist of any type in history. Ken has also authored 11 books, including four New York Times bestsellers on finance and investing. For more information on Fisher Investments, please visit www.fisherinvestments.com.    

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1575912/Fisher_Investments_Ireland_Logo.jpg




