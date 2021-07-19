checkAd

ELSE Nutrition Announces Special Investors and Shareholders Conference, set for October 4th, 2021, in New York City

TSXV:BABY.V expects to provide a special business update at the Company conference. Event venue will be announced separately.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. (BABY.V) (BABYF) (0YL.F) ("Else" or the "Company") the plant-based baby, toddler and children nutrition company, invites investors and shareholders to hear a Company update ( “Event”).

The Event will be held on October 4th in New York City, at a venue to be announced ahead of the Event with registration and RSVP links.

“We are working on some exciting developments we would like to present to shareholders in person, “said Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO and Co-Founder of Else Nutrition. “we look forward to this event and invite both retail and institutional investors to attend our conference”.

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition GH Ltd. is an Israel-based food and nutrition company focused on developing innovative, clean and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, plant-based, non-soy, formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formula. Else Nutrition (formerly INDI) won the "2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at the Global Food Innovation Summit in Milan. Else Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers was recently ranked as the #1 Top seller in the baby and toddler formula category on Amazon. The holding company, Else Nutrition Holdings Inc., is a publicly traded company, listed as TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol BABY and is quoted on the US OTC Markets QX board under the trading symbol BABYF and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol 0YL. Else's Executives includes leaders hailing from leading infant nutrition companies. Many of Else advisory board members had past executive roles in companies such as Mead Johnson, Abbott Nutrition, Plum Organics and leading infant nutrition Societies, and some of them currently serve in different roles in leading medical centers and academic institutes such as Boston Children's Hospital, Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School, USA, Tel Aviv University, Schneider Children's Medical Center of Israel, Rambam Medical Center and Technion, Israel and University Hospital Brussels, Belgium.

For more information, visit: elsenutrition.com or @elsenutrition on Facebook and Instagram.

Media Contact
Covet Consumer Business Unit
Gianna Totaro
elsenutrition@powerdigitalmarketing.com
P: 1-301-875-6574

For more information, contact:
Ms. Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO, Co-Founder & Director
ELSE Nutrition Holdings Inc.
E: hamutaly@elsenutrition.com
P: +972(0)3-6445095

Mr. Sokhie Puar, Director of Else Nutrition
E: sokhiep@elsenutrition.com
P: 604-603-7787

US Investor Relations Contact
Lytham Partners, LLC
Mr. Ben Shamsian
New York | Phoenix
E: shamsian@lythampartners.com
P: 646-829-9701

TSX Venture Exchange

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as “will” or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements with respect to the anticipated dates for filing the Company’s financial disclosure documents. Such forward-looking statements reflect current estimates, beliefs and assumptions, which are based on management’s perception of current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. No assurance can be given that the foregoing will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements made in this press release assume, among others, the expectation that there will be no interruptions or supply chain failures as a result of COVID 19 and that the manufacturing, broker and supply logistic agreement with the Company do not terminate. Actual results may differ from the estimates, beliefs and assumptions expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which reflect management’s expectations only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.





Disclaimer

