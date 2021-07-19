checkAd

SGS H1 Adj. EBIT Beats Consensus; Revenue in Line

Autor: PLX AI
(PLX AI) – SGS first half year revenue CHF 3,100 million vs. estimate CHF 3,100 million.Revenue was driven by the ongoing recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic and by a significant contribution from acquired revenueOrganic revenue increased by …

  • (PLX AI) – SGS first half year revenue CHF 3,100 million vs. estimate CHF 3,100 million.
  • Revenue was driven by the ongoing recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic and by a significant contribution from acquired revenue
  • Organic revenue increased by 12.4%
  • H1 adjusted EBIT CHF 457 million vs. estimate CHF 418 million
  • H1 free cash flow CHF 93 million
  • Profit attributable to equity holders increased 59% to CHF 272 million
  • Cash flow was impacted by higher operating net working capital due to the increased level of activity over last year and an exceptionally low comparable at December 31, 2020
  • The overall recovery of the TIC industry continues to be affected by COVID-19 related challenges. This is impacting part of our network, CEO says


