SGS H1 Adj. EBIT Beats Consensus; Revenue in Line

(PLX AI) – SGS first half year revenue CHF 3,100 million vs. estimate CHF 3,100 million.

Revenue was driven by the ongoing recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic and by a significant contribution from acquired revenue

Organic revenue increased by 12.4%

H1 adjusted EBIT CHF 457 million vs. estimate CHF 418 million

H1 free cash flow CHF 93 million

Profit attributable to equity holders increased 59% to CHF 272 million

Cash flow was impacted by higher operating net working capital due to the increased level of activity over last year and an exceptionally low comparable at December 31, 2020

The overall recovery of the TIC industry continues to be affected by COVID-19 related challenges. This is impacting part of our network, CEO says



