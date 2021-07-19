Meyer Burger solar modules successfully certified according to important standards IEC 61215 and IEC 61730

The high-performance solar modules manufactured by Meyer Burger Technology Ltd in Germany have received their necessary certifications as planned. The process included testing according to IEC 61215 and IEC 61730 standards and was conducted by the internationally recognized certification partner VDE Renewables ("VDE").

"With the certification measurements, we were able to determine that Meyer Burger's modules exhibited significantly lower degradation when measured against the market standard," said VDE Managing Director Burkhard Holder. In addition to the products, the VDE also audited Meyer Burger's solar module production facilities at the Freiberg (Saxony) site. Holder: "This audit as well confirmed Meyer Burger's internationally leading quality standard."

For future quality assurance and certification, Meyer Burger has now also selected VDE as a partner for further global cooperation. "The key criteria for selecting VDE have been its high level of expertise and reliability as well as its high level of recognition among financial institutions and insurance companies," said Gunter Erfurt, CEO of Meyer Burger Technology Ltd. "This high recognition of VDE among financing partners for solar projects is essential for Meyer Burger, as it facilitates our planned entry into the business in the solar power plant segment." Another key unique selling point of VDE's holistic approach to renewable energy is its focus on sustainability and recyclability of products, he said.