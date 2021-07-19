CARMAT announces the first commercial implant of its Aeson artificial heart

CARMAT (Paris:ALCAR) (FR0010907956, ALCAR), the designer and developer of the world’s most advanced total artificial heart, aiming to provide a therapeutic alternative for people suffering from end-stage biventricular heart failure, today announces the first implant of its Aeson bioprosthetic artificial heart in a commercial setting.

This implant of the Aeson artificial heart was performed by the team headed by heart surgeon Dr. Ciro Maiello at the Azienda Ospedaliera dei Colli hospital in Naples, one of the hospitals with the greatest experience in the field of artificial hearts in Italy.

This implant represents the first sale ever recorded by CARMAT since it was created in 2008. It is a major milestone that opens-up a new chapter in the Company’s development.

Commercial development prospects

In accordance with its strategy, in 2021, CARMAT intends to focus its Aeson artificial heart marketing efforts on Germany, and address one or two other EU countries, including Italy, in a more opportunistic way.

Since it obtained CE marking for its artificial heart as a bridge to transplant in December 2020, the Company has initiated very active and constructive talks, from a scientific and medical as well as contractual perspectives, notably with the twenty most active German hospitals in the field of mechanical assistance.

These discussions have confirmed both the extent of the patient population which could benefit from the Aeson heart and the medical community’s keen interest in a therapy understood to be truly innovative and providing patients with unique benefits.

This assessment has been confirmed by the cardiac surgery teams at Duke University Hospital in the United States, who recently estimated1 the number of new cases of heart failure in that country at 100,000 per year, with only 3,000 to 4,000 of these patients currently able to benefit from a heart transplant, concluding that a substantial portion of the remaining 96,000 patients could potentially benefit from CARMAT’s solution.

At this stage, 5 German hospitals have already been trained by CARMAT and are currently screening patients for an implant. A number of patient files are currently being analyzed by these hospitals with the support of CARMAT, whose teams will remain mobilized throughout the summer to ensure the continuity of the commercial launch of the Aeson artificial heart.