checkAd

CARMAT announces the first commercial implant of its Aeson artificial heart

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.07.2021, 07:00  |  39   |   |   

Regulatory News:

CARMAT (Paris:ALCAR) (FR0010907956, ALCAR), the designer and developer of the world’s most advanced total artificial heart, aiming to provide a therapeutic alternative for people suffering from end-stage biventricular heart failure, today announces the first implant of its Aeson bioprosthetic artificial heart in a commercial setting.

First commercial implant and first sale in CARMAT’s history

This implant of the Aeson artificial heart was performed by the team headed by heart surgeon Dr. Ciro Maiello at the Azienda Ospedaliera dei Colli hospital in Naples, one of the hospitals with the greatest experience in the field of artificial hearts in Italy.

This implant represents the first sale ever recorded by CARMAT since it was created in 2008. It is a major milestone that opens-up a new chapter in the Company’s development.

Commercial development prospects

In accordance with its strategy, in 2021, CARMAT intends to focus its Aeson artificial heart marketing efforts on Germany, and address one or two other EU countries, including Italy, in a more opportunistic way.

Since it obtained CE marking for its artificial heart as a bridge to transplant in December 2020, the Company has initiated very active and constructive talks, from a scientific and medical as well as contractual perspectives, notably with the twenty most active German hospitals in the field of mechanical assistance.

These discussions have confirmed both the extent of the patient population which could benefit from the Aeson heart and the medical community’s keen interest in a therapy understood to be truly innovative and providing patients with unique benefits.

This assessment has been confirmed by the cardiac surgery teams at Duke University Hospital in the United States, who recently estimated1 the number of new cases of heart failure in that country at 100,000 per year, with only 3,000 to 4,000 of these patients currently able to benefit from a heart transplant, concluding that a substantial portion of the remaining 96,000 patients could potentially benefit from CARMAT’s solution.

At this stage, 5 German hospitals have already been trained by CARMAT and are currently screening patients for an implant. A number of patient files are currently being analyzed by these hospitals with the support of CARMAT, whose teams will remain mobilized throughout the summer to ensure the continuity of the commercial launch of the Aeson artificial heart.

Seite 1 von 5
CARMAT Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CARMAT announces the first commercial implant of its Aeson artificial heart Regulatory News: CARMAT (Paris:ALCAR) (FR0010907956, ALCAR), the designer and developer of the world’s most advanced total artificial heart, aiming to provide a therapeutic alternative for people suffering from end-stage biventricular heart failure, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Merchants & Marine Bancorp Releases Earnings
New Data for Genentech’s Hemlibra (emicizumab-kxwh) Reinforce Safety Profile in People With ...
CARMAT announces the first commercial implant of its Aeson artificial heart
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. Releases Letter to Shareholders
Theradiag Reports Revenue of €5.5 Million for the First Half of 2021, Up 12.5%
Ermenegildo Zegna Group, a Leading Global Luxury Group, to Become a Publicly Traded Company Listed ...
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Update to Investors
Titel
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Novanta Announces Agreement to Acquire Schneider Electric Motion USA
Fastly Announces Two New Appointments to Board of Directors
FireEye Appoints Erin Joe as SVP of Strategy and Alliances
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
OCGN INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Ocugen, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Organigram Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
Hecla Announces Q2 2021 Production
CONTEXTLOGIC 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15.07.21Duke University Hospital to Hold a Press Conference Today Following the First Human Implant of CARMAT Heart in the United States
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21CARMAT Announces the First Human Implant of Its Total Artificial Heart in the United States
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten