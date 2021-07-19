IBC Selected by Isondo Precious Metals to Supply SuperLig Molecular Recognition Technology (MRT) System for Platinum Group Metals and Gold Production

Used worldwide for the refining of PGMs since the mid-1990s, SuperLig MRT processes incorporate the principles of green chemistry and green engineering and provide the following key advantages over traditional PGM refining technologies:

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IBC Advanced Technologies, Inc. ("IBC") has been selected by Isondo Precious Metals ("IPM") to supply a fully integrated SuperLig Molecular Recognition Technology ("MRT") system to recycle Platinum Group Metals ("PGMs") and Gold at IPM's operational facility that is starting construction in Johannesburg, South Africa. The modern precious metal facility is designed to recycle PGMs from IPM's manufacturing operations and spent PGM-containing secondary materials, such as autocatalytic converters, as well as other concentrate feedstocks available. IPM's state-of-the-art manufacturing plant will produce Membrane Electrode Assemblies ("MEAs") and PGM based catalysts as well as PGM chemicals for fuel cells and electrolyzers, that underpin the green hydrogen economy.

Rapid and highly selective separations of each individual PGM in a single process step at high recovery rates and high purities

Flexibility to target specific, commercially important PGM, such as Rhodium, early in the flowsheet

Dramatic reduction of PGMs in the processing pipeline, thus reducing metal financing costs, and releasing metal earlier for sale

Lower PGM refining costs through elimination and/or reduction of the use of process chemicals and the number of process steps

Recycling of process solutions, minimal waste production or environmental effects and significant conservation of equipment, chemicals, labor, space, and time.

Minimization of health and safety risks including platinosis

Elimination of fire hazard associated with use of organic solvents

Vinay Somera, founder and CEO of Isondo Precious Metals commented, "In my decades of working in the PGM industry, I have always admired the consistently superb performance of the IBC MRT process since it was first implemented at the Impala Platinum refinery and other refineries subsequently. It was always clear that this is indeed the benchmark technology for effective and green processing of PGM containing materials. MRT is a best-in-class technology that will help position IPM as one of the most modern operations in this new and exciting green hydrogen sector."

Steven R. Izatt, President and CEO of IBC commented, "IBC's SuperLig MRT process strongly complements Isondo's manufacturing of value-added PGM-containing components for MEAs. IBC is honored to be part of the Isondo team building a leading high-tech PGM-based manufacturing facility in South Africa."

Background of IBC

IBC is an award-winning provider of proprietary and innovative MRT products and processes, based on green chemistry and green engineering, to premier customers worldwide. IBC's SuperLig, AnaLig and MacroLig products and associated processes are used in manufacturing, analytical and laboratory applications.

