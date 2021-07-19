DGAP-News: Hypoport SE / Key word(s): Market Report Hypoport SE: platform-based business models go from strength to strength 19.07.2021 / 07:05 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



- Transaction volume on Europace up by 25 per cent compared with first half of 2020

- Cooperative banks remain the fastest-growing user group with a rise of more than 80 per cent; increase of over 35 per cent for the savings banks

- VALUE AG's valuation volume and FIO's sales volume advance by more than 30 per cent and 40 per cent respectively

- Further progress made with migration of portfolios to SMART INSUR



Berlin, 19 July 2021: The Hypoport Group's platform-based business models for private home-buying recorded strong double-digit percentage increases in their operational key figures for the first six months of 2021. Once again, growth rates therefore significantly exceeded those of the relevant markets and affiliated B2B partners were able to improve their efficiency and capture further market share.

Credit Platform segment: In the first half of 2021, Europace significantly increased its transaction volume*. The total volume swelled by 25 per cent to €52 billion, while the transaction volume per sales day** advanced by 26 per cent to over €420 million. Mortgage finance, which is by far the largest product group, saw its transaction volume grow by 28 per cent to €43 billion. In the second-largest product group, building finance, the transaction volume rose by 8 per cent to around €7 billion even though the market as a whole shrank slightly. The volume in the smallest product group, personal loans, increased by 12 per cent to €2 billion despite the very sharp contraction of the market as a whole.