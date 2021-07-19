Telecom Italia Cuts EBITDA Guidance After DAZN Agreement Autor: PLX AI | 19.07.2021, 07:05 | 94 | 0 | 0 19.07.2021, 07:05 | (PLX AI) – Telecom Italia guidance for 2021 revised to low to mid single digit decrease for EBITDA, down from stable to low single digit growth previously.2021 revenue target unchangedThe agreement with DAZN for the distribution of the … (PLX AI) – Telecom Italia guidance for 2021 revised to low to mid single digit decrease for EBITDA, down from stable to low single digit growth previously.2021 revenue target unchangedThe agreement with DAZN for the distribution of the … (PLX AI) – Telecom Italia guidance for 2021 revised to low to mid single digit decrease for EBITDA, down from stable to low single digit growth previously.

2021 revenue target unchanged

The agreement with DAZN for the distribution of the Serie A championship implies an acceleration of the forecasted Revenues and EBITDA growth in 2022-2023 (to mid single digit growth)

Cash generation targets are confirmed: 4 billion euros Equity Free Cash Flow in the plan period and a Net Debt/EBITDA ratio of 2.6x in 2023

