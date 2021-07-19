checkAd

Theradiag Reports Revenue of €5.5 Million for the First Half of 2021, Up 12.5%

Regulatory News:

THERADIAG (Paris:ALTER) (ISIN: FR0004197747, Ticker: ALTER), a company specializing in in vitro diagnostics and Theranostics, today announces its half-year revenue and cash position at June 30, 2021, data that is currently being audited.

H1 2021 revenue of €5.5 million

In thousands of euros

 

June 30, 2021

 

June 30, 2020

 

Change

Revenue*

 

5,482

 

4,871

 

+12.5%

of which Theranostics revenue

 

2,766

 

2,410

 

+14.7%

of which IVD revenue

 

2,716

 

2,461

 

+10.4%

*Data currently being audited

 

 

 

 

 

 

Over the six months to June 30, 2021, Theradiag generated revenue of €5.5 million, compared with €4.9 million in the first half of 2020, giving growth of 12.5% despite an economic and public health context characterized by persistent difficulties accessing hospital treatment for patients undergoing immunotherapy in all countries.

Theranostics activity continued its growth, increasing by +14.7% in H1, notably driven by dynamic sales of the automated i-Track10. Marked by strong growth for a number of semesters now, for the first time Theranostics activity accounted for the majority of Theradiag’s revenue over the first 6 months of 2021.

Theranostics activity undertaken in the United States in partnership with HalioDX generated revenue of €0.5 million, in line with the Company’s development plan, and was thus up by 33.6%. In its export business, the Company has maintained a buoyant level of activity, with sales increasing by 27.4% to €1.3 million. Penalized by the maintaining of plans blancs emergency plans in hospitals, activity in France slowed slightly, slipping 5.2% compared with the first half of 2020 to €1.0 million.

