Bitcoin Group SE: Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items with high approval rates Herford, 19 July 2021 - The shareholders of Bitcoin Group SE (ISIN DE000A1TNV91 ) approved all items on the agenda at the Annual General Meeting last Friday. Thus, the shareholders of Bitcoin Group SE present followed the recommendation of the management to discharge the members of the Board of Directors as well as the executive directors for the financial year 2020. In addition, the shareholders gave their 100 percent approval to the resolution to change from a monistic to a dualistic management system and to a related amendment of the Articles of Association.

DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM Bitcoin Group SE: Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items with high approval rates 19.07.2021 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The change in the management system necessitated the election of new Supervisory Board members. The persons proposed by the control committee - namely Martin Rubensdörffer (Chairman), Prof. Dr. Rainer Hofmann, Dr. rer. pol. Markus Pertlwieser, and Alexander Müller - were elected as members of the Supervisory Board by the Annual General Meeting.

In compliance with the required hygiene and health standards, the event could take place as a presence event in Herford. 39.19% of the share capital was represented.

"We are particularly pleased that we were able to welcome our shareholders in person and on site. With the resolutions passed, we have set an important course for our continued success. The trust of our shareholders, which was expressed in high approval rates, gives us additional motivation for the tasks ahead of us," says the Managing Director of Bitcoin Group SE, Marco Bodewein.

The voting results are available on the website of Bitcoin Group SE at bitcoingroup.com in the Annual General Meeting section.



About Bitcoin Group SE:

Bitcoin Group SE is a holding company focusing on innovative and disruptive business models and technologies in the areas of Cryptocurrency and Blockchain. Bitcoin Group SE holds 100% of the shares in futurum bank AG, which operates Germany's only regulated marketplace for the digital currency Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin Gold, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Bitcoin Satoshi Vision and Ripple under Bitcoin.de, and 50% of the shares in Sineus Financial Services GmbH, a financial services provider supervised by BaFin.