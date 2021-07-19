checkAd

DGAP-News Bitcoin Group SE: Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items with high approval rates

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
19.07.2021, 07:30  |  43   |   |   

DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Bitcoin Group SE: Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items with high approval rates

19.07.2021 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Bitcoin Group SE: Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items with high approval rates

Herford, 19 July 2021 - The shareholders of Bitcoin Group SE (ISIN DE000A1TNV91) approved all items on the agenda at the Annual General Meeting last Friday. Thus, the shareholders of Bitcoin Group SE present followed the recommendation of the management to discharge the members of the Board of Directors as well as the executive directors for the financial year 2020. In addition, the shareholders gave their 100 percent approval to the resolution to change from a monistic to a dualistic management system and to a related amendment of the Articles of Association.

The change in the management system necessitated the election of new Supervisory Board members. The persons proposed by the control committee - namely Martin Rubensdörffer (Chairman), Prof. Dr. Rainer Hofmann, Dr. rer. pol. Markus Pertlwieser, and Alexander Müller - were elected as members of the Supervisory Board by the Annual General Meeting.

In compliance with the required hygiene and health standards, the event could take place as a presence event in Herford. 39.19% of the share capital was represented.

"We are particularly pleased that we were able to welcome our shareholders in person and on site. With the resolutions passed, we have set an important course for our continued success. The trust of our shareholders, which was expressed in high approval rates, gives us additional motivation for the tasks ahead of us," says the Managing Director of Bitcoin Group SE, Marco Bodewein.

The voting results are available on the website of Bitcoin Group SE at bitcoingroup.com in the Annual General Meeting section.


About Bitcoin Group SE:
Bitcoin Group SE is a holding company focusing on innovative and disruptive business models and technologies in the areas of Cryptocurrency and Blockchain. Bitcoin Group SE holds 100% of the shares in futurum bank AG, which operates Germany's only regulated marketplace for the digital currency Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin Gold, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Bitcoin Satoshi Vision and Ripple under Bitcoin.de, and 50% of the shares in Sineus Financial Services GmbH, a financial services provider supervised by BaFin.

Seite 1 von 3
Bitcoin Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Bitcoin Group SE
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Bitcoin Group SE: Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items with high approval rates DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM Bitcoin Group SE: Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items with high approval rates 19.07.2021 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Bitcoin Group …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQS-News: Six Advisers With Focus Firms Named to the 2021 List of Australia's Top 100 Financial Advisers
EQS-News: Meyer Burger solar modules successfully certified according to important standards IEC 61215 and ...
EQS-News: Solarmodule von Meyer Burger erfolgreich nach wichtigen Normen IEC 61215 und IEC 61730 zertifiziert
DGAP-News: Hypoport SE: Plattformbasierte Geschäftsmodelle setzten erfolgreiches Wachstum fort
DGAP-News: Hypoport SE: platform-based business models go from strength to strength
DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE: Hauptversammlung stimmt mit hohen Zustimmungsraten sämtlichen ...
EQS-News: SoftwareONE to host virtual Capital Markets Day on 20 October 2021
DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE: Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items with high approval rates
DGAP-News: audius SE: audius Tochter Sinnwell AG tritt O-RAN Alliance bei
DGAP-News: Drittes Quartal 2020/21: CECONOMY mit starkem Geschäft in Ländern, die weniger von ...
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Großtechnisches Programm liefert 20 % höhere Produktausbeute
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SETTLEMENT IMPLEMENTATION PROGRESS AND AN ...
DGAP-News: MorphoSys schließt Übernahme von Constellation Pharmaceuticals ab, mit der Transformation stärkt ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 3 Trading ...
EQS-News: Press Release: Sygnum Bank and Artemundi tokenize a Picasso on the blockchain
HORNBACH Baumarkt AG: Hochwasser-Geschädigte erhalten von Hornbach unbürokratisch Soforthilfe
DGAP-News: PAION STARTET VERMARKTUNG VON GIAPREZA(R) (ANGIOTENSIN II) ZUR BEHANDLUNG DER REFRAKTÄREN ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
EQS-Adhoc: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Elected a New Board of Directors
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07:30 UhrDGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE: Hauptversammlung stimmt mit hohen Zustimmungsraten sämtlichen Tagesordnungspunkten zu (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
07:30 UhrDGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE: Hauptversammlung stimmt mit hohen Zustimmungsraten sämtlichen Tagesordnungspunkten zu
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
09.07.21Hochspannung in der kommenden Handelswoche - Da hab ich Bock drauf
Dr. Hamed Esnaashari | Chartanalysen
06.07.21Bitcoin: Ritt auf der Rasierklinge
Dr. Hamed Esnaashari | Chartanalysen
28.06.21Kryptowährungen: China stoppt das Bitcoin-Mining
Uwe Zimmer | Kommentare
24.06.21Bitcoin Group: Trotz Bitcoin-Kursrutsch weiter hohes Kunden-Interesse
4investors | Kommentare
24.06.21DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE erreicht vorzeitig das Ziel von einer Million Kunden auf dem Kryptowährungshandelsplatz Bitcoin.de (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
24.06.21DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE reaches target of one million customers on cryptocurrency trading site Bitcoin.de ahead of schedule
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
24.06.21DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE erreicht vorzeitig das Ziel von einer Million Kunden auf dem Kryptowährungshandelsplatz Bitcoin.de
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten