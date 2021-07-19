BGHL GBP NAV & Share buy back

The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 16 Jul 2021.

Estimated NAV

Euro Shares Sterling Shares Estimated NAV € 27.2243 £ 23.6202 Estimated MTD return 0.51 % 0.33 % Estimated YTD return 4.97 % 3.74 % Estimated ITD return 172.24 % 136.20 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close € 21.60 N/A Premium/discount to estimated NAV -20.66 % N/A Sterling Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close N/A GBX 1,800.00 Premium/discount to estimated NAV N/A -23.79%

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares Euro Shares Sterling Shares Number of shares 150,000 N/A Average Price € 21.70 N/A Range of Price N/A N/A