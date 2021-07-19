checkAd

Bekaert Says H1 Will Exceed Expectations, but Second Half EBIT Will Be Lower

Autor: PLX AI
  • (PLX AI) – Bekaert says set to significantly outperform expectations.
  • Half year revenue EUR 2,300 million
  • H1 adjusted EBIT EUR 285 million; margin 12%
  • Has seen strong volume rebound to pre-Covid levels, structural improvements with lasting effects on the business portfolio and performance and a very strong positive inventory valuation impact driven by the price increases of raw materials
  • Bekaert says underlying EBIT of the second half will be lower than the first half despite good demand in most markets
  • Says remain cautious about supply chain interruptions and other challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic and project a much lower inventory valuation impact in the second half due to the anticipated stabilization trend in raw material prices


