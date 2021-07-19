checkAd

The share repurchase programme runs as from 28 January 2021 and up to and including 30 September 2021. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 750 million, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 2/2021 of 28 January 2021. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

  Number of
shares 		Average purchase
price (DKK) 		Transaction
value (DKK)
Accumulated, latest announcement 1,708,229 286.85 490,008,844
12 July 2021 14,500 307.00 4,451,499
13 July 2021 14,500 315.25 4,571,082
14 July 2021 14,500 312.73 4,534,539
15 July 2021 14,402 307.54 4,429,252
16 July 2021 14,500 304.00 4,408,028
Accumulated under the programme 1,780,631 287.76 512,403,242

With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 1,780,631 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 2.45% of the share capital.

In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
                                                         
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank

Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.

