CECONOMY WITH STRONG TRADING IN COUNTRIES LESS AFFECTED BY COVID-19 IN THE THIRD QUARTER - GERMAN BUSINESS MARKED BY LONG LOCKDOWN AND RESTRICTIONS

DGAP-News: CECONOMY AG / Key word(s): Development of Sales CECONOMY with strong trading in countries less affected by COVID-19 in the third quarter - German business marked by long lockdown and restrictions (news with additional features) 19.07.2021 / 08:01 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Düsseldorf, 19 July 2021

- Strong trading continued in all countries less affected by COVID-19 restrictions, thanks to continued high customer demand for Consumer Electronics

- German in-store sales impacted by long lockdown period and severe restrictions; slight trend improvement since full reopening mid-June

- Higher customer checkout value and improved conversion rate overcompensated muted store traffic

- Online sales in Q3 remained on high level and accounted for around 34% of total sales, demonstrating successful execution of omnichannel strategy

- Q3 sales adjusted for currency effects and portfolio changes up +8.0% and adjusted EBIT1 excl. associates -48 €m below prior year due to normalization of the cost base (especially discontinuation of short-time work)

- On 9M basis, sales adjusted for currency effects and portfolio changes up +5.4% and adjusted EBIT1 excl. associatesonly slightly below prior year, despite almost 6 months of store closures and restrictions in Germany

"Almost the entire current financial year so far has been marked by the COVID-19 pandemic and associated temporary store closures, particularly in Germany. The third quarter was no exception. The pandemic development coupled with the incidence-based regulations in Germany only enabled the full reopening of our German MediaMarkt and Saturn stores at the end of the third quarter. Customer frequency following the openings is still below pre-pandemic levels and we see more transactional business. Yet, the sales trend in Germany is slightly improving. In countries where we were not or less impacted by COVID-19-related restrictions, the high level of buying interest for consumer electronics continued in the third quarter. I am also pleased with the sustained strong level of our online sales despite the high comparison basis and that demand for Services and Solutions picked up, particularly in the online channel. We therefore continue to reap the benefits of our omnichannel approach and the strategy behind it," Bernhard Düttmann, CEO of CECONOMY.