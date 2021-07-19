Partners Group to acquire EOLO, Italy's leading fixed wireless access broadband provider

EOLO's unique FWA technology plays a role in bridging the digital divide in Italy

Partners Group aims to build on EOLO's domestic leadership position to create a European fixed wireless access broadband platform

The transaction values EOLO at an enterprise value of over EUR 1.2 billion

Partners Group, a leading global private markets firm, has, on behalf of its clients, agreed to acquire a 75% equity stake in EOLO (or "the Company"), the largest fixed wireless access ("FWA") broadband provider in Italy. Partners Group will acquire its stake in EOLO from Searchlight Capital Partners and a vehicle controlled by Luca Spada, EOLO's Founder and Chief Executive Officer, in a transaction that values the Company at an enterprise value of over EUR 1.2 billion. The remaining 25% of equity will continue to be owned by the vehicle controlled by Luca Spada.

EOLO owns and operates more than 3,400 Base Transceiver Stations, which transmit fixed wireless internet between its network and end users, and 13,000 kilometers of fiber backhaul, covering roughly 80% of Italian households. Currently, the Company connects over 600,000 households and businesses to the internet, the majority of which are based in less densely populated areas. EOLO's FWA technology delivers speeds and quality comparable or superior to other broadband offerings available in its target areas, but with technical solutions that can overcome the connectivity challenges in rural areas, thus playing a critical role in addressing the digital divide in Italy.

Partners Group will work with Luca Spada and the rest of EOLO's management team on a transformational value creation plan that will include densification of the Company's unique FWA network, which uses millimeter wave bands. The plan will also include further expansion into underserved rural areas and development of the Company's wholesale customer base, starting with the recently signed partnership agreement with Wind Tre and Memorandum of Understanding with TIM, two leading mobile and fixed telecoms operators in Italy.