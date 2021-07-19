 Nathalie ROOS, Chief Executive Officer of Ipsos

The Board of Directors of Ipsos will convene a General Shareholders' Meeting on September 21, 2021 to approve the new compensation policy for the Chief Executive Officer 1 . The Board of Directors will then take note of the votes of the General Meeting in order to formally confirm the offices of the Chairman and the Chief Executive Officer, with effect from September 28, 2021.

Paris, July 19, 2021 - Ipsos announces the appointment of Nathalie Roos as Chief Executive Officer. The recruitment of Nathalie Roos is the culmination of a rigorous selection process carried out since mid-2019 by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Board of Directors of Ipsos with a view to separating the functions of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Didier Truchot, the Company's founder, will be Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ipsos SA, while Nathalie Roos will be Chief Executive Officer.

The Ipsos group is one of the world leaders in market research and opinion polls, with a presence in more than 90 countries. Ipsos SA, whose shares are listed on the NYSE Euronext Paris regulated market, is the Group's parent company.

According to Didier Truchot: "Ipsos' strength has been its focus on the information needs of its customers. The Board of Directors chose Nathalie Roos because she has built a rich international career at the highest levels of corporate clients. She has demonstrated a great capacity to listen to all stakeholders and has achieved strong economic performance in all her responsibilities. Nathalie Roos and the Ipsos teams will enable the group to accelerate its transformation and assert its place as an irreplaceable source of credible and clear information on Society, markets and people."

Nathalie Roos stated: "I am impressed by the extraordinary performance of the Ipsos teams and by the leadership that Didier Truchot has been able to build and maintain since its foundation. Ipsos is a French treasure that supports management teams in over 90 countries. In all my executive responsibilities, market research has been instrumental in making strategic decisions that have improved managerial and employee commitment, client performance and economic results. I am convinced that the power of artificial intelligence and the cloud, combined with the unique expertise of the Ipsos teams, will enable us to reach new levels."