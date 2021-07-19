checkAd

Nathalie ROOS, Chief Executive Officer of Ipsos

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.07.2021, 08:00  |  27   |   |   

 Nathalie ROOS, Chief Executive Officer of Ipsos

Paris, July 19, 2021 - Ipsos announces the appointment of Nathalie Roos as Chief Executive Officer. The recruitment of Nathalie Roos is the culmination of a rigorous selection process carried out since mid-2019 by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Board of Directors of Ipsos with a view to separating the functions of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Didier Truchot, the Company's founder, will be Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ipsos SA, while Nathalie Roos will be Chief Executive Officer.

The Board of Directors of Ipsos will convene a General Shareholders' Meeting on September 21, 2021 to approve the new compensation policy for the Chief Executive Officer1. The Board of Directors will then take note of the votes of the General Meeting in order to formally confirm the offices of the Chairman and the Chief Executive Officer, with effect from September 28, 2021.

The Ipsos group is one of the world leaders in market research and opinion polls, with a presence in more than 90 countries. Ipsos SA, whose shares are listed on the NYSE Euronext Paris regulated market, is the Group's parent company.

According to Didier Truchot: "Ipsos' strength has been its focus on the information needs of its customers. The Board of Directors chose Nathalie Roos because she has built a rich international career at the highest levels of corporate clients. She has demonstrated a great capacity to listen to all stakeholders and has achieved strong economic performance in all her responsibilities. Nathalie Roos and the Ipsos teams will enable the group to accelerate its transformation and assert its place as an irreplaceable source of credible and clear information on Society, markets and people."

Nathalie Roos stated: "I am impressed by the extraordinary performance of the Ipsos teams and by the leadership that Didier Truchot has been able to build and maintain since its foundation. Ipsos is a French treasure that supports management teams in over 90 countries. In all my executive responsibilities, market research has been instrumental in making strategic decisions that have improved managerial and employee commitment, client performance and economic results. I am convinced that the power of artificial intelligence and the cloud, combined with the unique expertise of the Ipsos teams, will enable us to reach new levels."

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nathalie ROOS, Chief Executive Officer of Ipsos  Nathalie ROOS, Chief Executive Officer of Ipsos Paris, July 19, 2021 - Ipsos announces the appointment of Nathalie Roos as Chief Executive Officer. The recruitment of Nathalie Roos is the culmination of a rigorous selection process carried …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Capgemini Press Release// Capgemini announces proposal to acquire Australian cloud transformation ...
Zoom to Acquire Five9
Ninety Day Survival Outcomes in COVID-19 ARDS Trial of Remestemcel-L Presented at ISCT Meeting on ...
Valneva and Pfizer Complete Recruitment for Phase 2 Trial of Lyme Disease Vaccine Candidate
Bone Therapeutics provides update on the progress of clinical studies
New data for Roche’s Hemlibra reinforce safety profile in people with haemophilia A
ELSE Nutrition Announces Special Investors and Shareholders Conference, set for October 4th, 2021, ...
Albioma: Albioma wins 12 MWp in solar projects in Overseas France
Casino Group extends the maturity of its syndicated credit facility
BGHL Euro NAV & Share buy back
Titel
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
Apex Clean Energy and Plug Power Partner on Largest Green Hydrogen Power Purchase Agreement in the ...
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
DTCC Partners With Ebix to Deliver New Solution to Address Increasing Challenges of Annuity ...
(Correction) Good Gaming Joins Forces With CEO and Founder of DeFi Summit Justin Wu To Create the ...
Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund Becomes SEC Reporting Company As Grayscale Investments Files ...
Medexus Pharmaceuticals and medac GmbH enter into Licensing Agreement for First-in-Class ...
Critical Solutions, Inc (CSLI) /MKH Ventures Announces July Shareholder Updates of Key Holdings
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board