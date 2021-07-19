Goliath Intersects 23 Meters of Quartz-Sulphide Veining in Second Hole Similar to the 57.5 Meters Drilled at the First Hole Surebet Zone, Golden Triangle B.C.

The second drill hole, GD21-002 (planned 350 meters in length, 050°/-55°) intersected 23 meters* of quartz-sulphide veining and breccia, enveloping 5.6 meters* and 0.7 meters* of intense quartz-sulphide vein breccias (link to images). The upper 5.6 …



