checkAd

Goliath Intersects 23 Meters of Quartz-Sulphide Veining in Second Hole Similar to the 57.5 Meters Drilled at the First Hole Surebet Zone, Golden Triangle B.C.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.07.2021, 08:00  |  30   |   |   

  • The second drill hole, GD21-002 (planned 350 meters in length, 050°/-55°) intersected 23 meters* of quartz-sulphide veining and breccia, enveloping 5.6 meters* and 0.7 meters* of intense quartz-sulphide vein breccias (link to images).

  • The upper 5.6 meters* vein breccia contains >80% quartz, pyrrhotite (magnetic iron sulphide), sphalerite (zinc sulphide), galena (lead sulphide), chalcopyrite (copper sulphide) and bornite (enriched copper sulphide) and is very similar in appearance to the upper vein intercept of GD21-002 (link to images).

  • The second 0.7 meters* vein breccia essentially consists of white quartz with abundant dendritic black material, possibly native silver, based on Goliath’s Portable XRF spot counts** returned over 5,000 g/t Ag (link to images).

  • The upper intercept of quartz-sulphide veining in GD21-002 is located approximately 25 meters north of the GD21-001 intersection and some 35 meters below surface of the southernmost Cliff Showing, where a 2019, angular fresh float grab sample returned 967.99 g/t Gold Equivalent or AuEq (29.72 oz/t Gold, 97.19 oz/t Silver) (link to image). The occurrence remains open in all directions.

  • GD21-002 will also target an inferred second splay ~200 m to the east, from which 2019 and 2020 grab samples returned up to 115.86 g/t AuEq.

  • The quartz-sulphide intercept in GD21-002 is located 85 meters along strike to the south of the Lower Waterfall Showing, where a 2020 channel sampling yielded 13.05 g/t AuEq over 15.1 meters. GD21-001 is 110 meters south of the Lower Waterfall Showing.

  • Drill core from both GD21-001 and GD21-002 were sent to the ALS laboratory facility in North Vancouver for assaying.

  • A third hole (GD21-003) from the same drill pad as GD21-001 and -002, will be drilled to the southwest to a depth of 150 meters to constrain the geometry (true width and orientation) of the quartz-sulphide veining at the Cliff Showing midway between both previous drill holes approx. 30 meters down-dip, and also to collect a bulk sample for metallurgical work.

  • Additional fan drilling is also planned for the adjacent Lower and Upper Waterfall, Main, Central and North Rubble Showings of the Surebet Zone.

  • Up to 5000 meters of drilling are planned and will target the extensive high grade gold-silver discovery from the exposed quartz-sulphide and sulphide occurrences along strike and to depth (link to video).
    Seite 1 von 7



    • 0 Kommentare

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

     

    Disclaimer

    Goliath Intersects 23 Meters of Quartz-Sulphide Veining in Second Hole Similar to the 57.5 Meters Drilled at the First Hole Surebet Zone, Golden Triangle B.C. The second drill hole, GD21-002 (planned 350 meters in length, 050°/-55°) intersected 23 meters* of quartz-sulphide veining and breccia, enveloping 5.6 meters* and 0.7 meters* of intense quartz-sulphide vein breccias (link to images). The upper 5.6 …

    Nachrichten des Autors

    Titel
    Capgemini Press Release// Capgemini announces proposal to acquire Australian cloud transformation ...
    Zoom to Acquire Five9
    Ninety Day Survival Outcomes in COVID-19 ARDS Trial of Remestemcel-L Presented at ISCT Meeting on ...
    Valneva and Pfizer Complete Recruitment for Phase 2 Trial of Lyme Disease Vaccine Candidate
    Bone Therapeutics provides update on the progress of clinical studies
    New data for Roche’s Hemlibra reinforce safety profile in people with haemophilia A
    ELSE Nutrition Announces Special Investors and Shareholders Conference, set for October 4th, 2021, ...
    Albioma: Albioma wins 12 MWp in solar projects in Overseas France
    Casino Group extends the maturity of its syndicated credit facility
    BGHL Euro NAV & Share buy back
    Titel
    NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
    21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
    Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
    Apex Clean Energy and Plug Power Partner on Largest Green Hydrogen Power Purchase Agreement in the ...
    Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
    DTCC Partners With Ebix to Deliver New Solution to Address Increasing Challenges of Annuity ...
    (Correction) Good Gaming Joins Forces With CEO and Founder of DeFi Summit Justin Wu To Create the ...
    Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund Becomes SEC Reporting Company As Grayscale Investments Files ...
    Medexus Pharmaceuticals and medac GmbH enter into Licensing Agreement for First-in-Class ...
    Critical Solutions, Inc (CSLI) /MKH Ventures Announces July Shareholder Updates of Key Holdings
    Titel
    Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
    Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
    GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
    Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
    BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
    Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
    Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
    MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
    HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
    Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
    Titel
    Spineway Expansion in Asia
    AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
    Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
    Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
    Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
    Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
    Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
    SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
    Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
    Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board