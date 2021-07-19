Goliath Intersects 23 Meters of Quartz-Sulphide Veining in Second Hole Similar to the 57.5 Meters Drilled at the First Hole Surebet Zone, Golden Triangle B.C.
The second drill hole, GD21-002 (planned 350 meters in length, 050°/-55°) intersected 23 meters* of quartz-sulphide veining and breccia, enveloping 5.6 meters* and 0.7 meters* of
intense quartz-sulphide vein breccias (link to images).
The upper 5.6 meters* vein breccia contains >80% quartz, pyrrhotite (magnetic iron sulphide), sphalerite (zinc sulphide), galena (lead sulphide), chalcopyrite (copper sulphide) and
bornite (enriched copper sulphide) and is very similar in appearance to the upper vein intercept of GD21-002 (link to images).
