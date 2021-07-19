Order for a new MBE 412 machine in Asia

Bezons, July 19, 2021 – 8:00am – RIBER, a global market leader for molecular beam epitaxy (MBE) equipment serving the semiconductor industry, is announcing an order for a MBE 412 machine in Asia.

An established opto - electronic device manufacturer in Asia has just ordered a MBE 412 machine for growth of wafers in the antimonide material system, an area of technology for which our product range is attracting significant interest worldwide. This pilote production oriented MBE 412 machine will be used to prepare device structures for applications including car driver assist, medical diagnostics & smart building sensors.