Casino Group extends the maturity of its syndicated credit facility

Casino Group extends the maturity of its syndicated credit facility and improves its financial conditions

Paris, 19 July 2021

Casino Group announces that it has extended the maturity and improved the financial conditions of its main syndicated credit facility, originally set to mature in October 2023.

The amendment to the loan documentation, signed by all the lenders, will be effective on July 22nd, and provides for:

  • the extension of the maturity of the facility from October 2023 to July 20261, for an amount of 1.8 billion euros;
  • a review of the financial covenants, in line with the improvement of the Group’s financial position and GreenYellow’s growth plan2.

Consequently, as from 30 June 2021, the Group undertakes to comply on a quarterly basis with the following covenants, which replace the previous covenants, for the France Retail and E-commerce perimeter, excluding GreenYellow:

    • a ratio of secured gross debt to EBITDA (after lease payments) not in excess of  3.5x3,
    • a ratio of EBITDA (after lease payments) to net finance costs not less than 2.5x (previously 2.25x);
  • a decrease in the cost of utilisation (taking into account the arrangement fees applicable to the extension)4.

The guarantees and security interests initially granted to the lenders remain unchanged5.

The dividend restrictions provided for in the financings raised since November 2019 remain unchanged6.

In addition, the Group announces the renewal of the Monoprix syndicated credit facility that was set to mature this month. The new syndicated credit facility, in an amount of €105 million (which can be increased to €130 million) matures in January 2026. It will be the Group’s first syndicated credit facility to contain a yearly margin adjustment clause based on the satisfaction of ambitious CSR targets:

  • reduction in Scopes 1 & 2 greenhouse gas emissions (direct emissions, mainly including energy consumption, refrigerants, transport of goods under operational control);
  • proportion of net sales derived from products labelled "responsible";
  • net sales derived from vegetable protein products.

The amount of the Group’s lines of credit available at any time now stands at €2.2 billion, with an average maturity of 4.6 years (versus 2.2 years prior to this transaction).

