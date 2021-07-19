checkAd

Interim Report January - June 2021

Strong growth and result – strategic review completed

April - June 2021

  • Net sales increased by 46.5% to SEK 108.7 (74.2) million
  • SaaS revenue increased by 13.4% to SEK 43.5 (38.3) million. Organic growth at fixed exchange rates was 4.2%
  • ARR amounted to SEK 174.6 million compared to SEK 173.5 million in the previous quarter
  • EBITDA amounted to SEK 10.1(11.1) million. Adjusted for non-recurring items, EBITDA amounted to SEK 17.1 (11.1) million
  • Operating profit amounted to SEK 1.1 (2.7) million
  • Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.21 (-0.06) and -0.21 (-0.06) respectively

January - June 2021

  • Net sales increased by 11.2% to SEK 196.5 (176.6) million
  • SaaS revenue increased by 7.5% to SEK 83.6 (77.8) million. Organic growth at fixed exchange rates was 3.2%
  • EBITDA amounted to SEK 21.6 (4.9) million. Adjusted for non-recurring items, EBITDA amounted to SEK 30.5 (21.4) million
  • Operating profit amounted to SEK 4.1 (-12.9) million
  • Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.13 (-0.61) and -0.13 (-0.61) respectively

Significant events during the quarter

  • ZetaDisplay wins the Global Digital Signage Award together with Norwegian SNØ
  • ZetaDisplay signs an additional contract within the existing framework agreement with Swedish Match
  • ZetaDisplay enters into a new delivery agreement with PostNord Group AB covering Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland
  • The Bid Committee of the Board of ZetaDisplay AB unanimously recommends that the shareholders of the company accept the public offer made by Hanover Equity Fund II on June 28 through Alpha Acquisition AB

Significant events after the quarter

  • The subscription period for the public offering of Hanover Equity Fund II is expected to be completed by 3 September 2021


CEO comment
Strong growth and result – strategic review completed

ZetaDisplay's net sales amounted to SEK 108.7 (74.2) million, which is an increase of 46.5% compared to the same period last year. SaaS revenues amounted to SEK 43.5 (38.3) million and represented 40.0 (51.6) % of net sales. ARR corresponded to SEK 174.6 million and EBITDA was SEK 10.1 (11.1) million. Adjusted for non-recurring items related to the strategic review during the spring, EBITDA amounted to 17.1 (11.1) MSEK.

