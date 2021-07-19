Assa Abloy Q2 Earnings Better Than Expected as Markets Reopen
- (PLX AI) – Assa Abloy Q2 sales SEK 23,648 million vs. estimate SEK 23,065 million.
- Q2 organic growth 23%, a new record for the company
- Q2 EBIT SEK 3,589 million vs. estimate SEK 3,476 million
- Q2 EPS SEK 2.89
- Q2 net income SEK 3,212 million
- EMEA reports an organic sales growth of 39% with all regions growing strongly. Americas was up 26% while in Asia Pacific the recovery is slower due to continued restrictions and lockdowns in many markets and the organic sales growth was flat
- Company says shifting our focus to accelerate our profitable growth – upgrading the installed base to incorporate electromechanical products and solutions and opportunities to accelerate recurring revenue from licenses and software
- Acquisition strategy will also continue to boost our topline, Assa Abloy says
