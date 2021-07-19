Assa Abloy Q2 Earnings Better Than Expected as Markets Reopen Autor: PLX AI | 19.07.2021, 08:06 | 24 | 0 | 0 19.07.2021, 08:06 | (PLX AI) – Assa Abloy Q2 sales SEK 23,648 million vs. estimate SEK 23,065 million.Q2 organic growth 23%, a new record for the companyQ2 EBIT SEK 3,589 million vs. estimate SEK 3,476 millionQ2 EPS SEK 2.89Q2 net income SEK 3,212 millionEMEA reports … (PLX AI) – Assa Abloy Q2 sales SEK 23,648 million vs. estimate SEK 23,065 million.Q2 organic growth 23%, a new record for the companyQ2 EBIT SEK 3,589 million vs. estimate SEK 3,476 millionQ2 EPS SEK 2.89Q2 net income SEK 3,212 millionEMEA reports … (PLX AI) – Assa Abloy Q2 sales SEK 23,648 million vs. estimate SEK 23,065 million.

Q2 organic growth 23%, a new record for the company

Q2 EBIT SEK 3,589 million vs. estimate SEK 3,476 million

Q2 EPS SEK 2.89

Q2 net income SEK 3,212 million

EMEA reports an organic sales growth of 39% with all regions growing strongly. Americas was up 26% while in Asia Pacific the recovery is slower due to continued restrictions and lockdowns in many markets and the organic sales growth was flat

Company says shifting our focus to accelerate our profitable growth – upgrading the installed base to incorporate electromechanical products and solutions and opportunities to accelerate recurring revenue from licenses and software

Acquisition strategy will also continue to boost our topline, Assa Abloy says



