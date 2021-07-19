checkAd

Coor acquires Veolia Technical Management

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
19.07.2021, 08:12  |  24   |   |   

STOCKHOLM, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coor today signed an agreement relating to the acquisition of the assets in the business area Veolia Technical Management, part of Veolia Sverige AB, which is divesting its operations in Sweden and Norway. The business area has some 250 employees and annual sales of some SEK 500 M. The acquisition further strengthens Coor's offering and competencies in technical property services and maintenance.

The purchase consideration totals SEK 180 M. The acquisition is financed within the framework of Coor's existing financing in its entirety. The transaction takes the form of an asset transfer mainly consisting of four major customer contracts.

"The acquisition of the operations in the business area Veolia Technical Management is a close fit with Coor's Nordic growth strategy and further strengthens Coor's position as the Nordic market leader in IFM. Veolia Technical Management is a well-run business with a sharp focus on sustainability, high levels of technical expertise, often in critical production and infrastructure plants. We are really looking forward to welcoming 250 new employees to Coor," commented AnnaCarin Grandin, CEO and President of Coor.

The acquisition of Veolia Technical Management will be completed following a customary review by the competition authority. The acquisition is conditional on existing customers agreeing to the take-over of the relevant customer contracts. The deal is expected to be finalized by the end of the third quarter 2021.

Please find more information, images etc. at www.coor.com or contact:

AnnaCarin Grandin, President and CEO, Coor
+46 10 559 57 70
annacarin.grandin@coor.com

Klas Elmberg, CFO and IR Director, Coor
+46 10 559 65 80
klas.elmberg@coor.com

Magdalena Öhrn, Communications Director, Coor
+46 10 559 5519
magdalena.ohrn@coor.com

This is information that Coor Service Management Holding AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 am CEST on 19 July 2021.

As the leading provider of facility management services, Coor aims to create the happiest, healthiest and most prosperous workplace environments in the Nordic region. Coor offers specialist expertise in workplace services, property services and strategic advisory services. Coor creates value by executing, developing and streamlining our customers' service activities. This enables our customers to do what they do best.

Coor's customer base includes many large and small companies and public-sector organisations across the Nordic region, including ABB, AB Volvo, Aibel, DNV-GL, Ericsson, Equinor, ICA, NCC, the Danish Police, Public Prosecution Authority and Prison and Probation Service, PostNord, Saab, Sandvik, SAS, Telia Company, the Swedish Transport Administration, Vasakronan and Volvo Cars.

Coor was founded in 1998 and has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2015. Coor takes responsibility for the operations it conducts, in relation to its customers, employees and shareholders, as well as for its wider impact on society and the environment. Read more at www.coor.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/coor/r/coor-acquires-veolia-technical-management,c3386822

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/8962/3386822/1446334.pdf

Press release Coor




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Coor acquires Veolia Technical Management STOCKHOLM, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Coor today signed an agreement relating to the acquisition of the assets in the business area Veolia Technical Management, part of Veolia Sverige AB, which is divesting its operations in Sweden and Norway. The …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Recorded Future: Threats to the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games
Verticurl and Startup-O Announce Strategic Partnership
Fisher Investments Launches Private Client Group in Ireland
IBC Selected by Isondo Precious Metals to Supply SuperLig Molecular Recognition Technology (MRT) ...
Coor acquires Veolia Technical Management
Veoneer partners with Baraja to deliver Spectrum-Scan LiDAR for next generation autonomous vehicles
Quarterly Report Q2 2021: ASSA ABLOY
Titel
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
CFD Broker Vergleich 07/2021 - Die Besten CFD im Test
AVAST PLC ("Avast"): Response to press speculation regarding a possible merger of Avast with NortonLifeLock Inc.
Gotion High-tech Will Provide Products & Technical Support of Unified Cells for Volkswagen
The Gas Shortage That Could Bring Big Tech To Its Knees
Asia Pacific to Emerge as a Champion Growth-Generating Region for the Antibacterial Drugs Market due to Escalating Government Initiatives and Increasing Patient Population: TMR Insights
Valtech, The Digital Services And Business Transformation Agency, Receives New Investment From BC ...
At CAGR of 7.28%, Global Nutricosmetics Market is Expected to Reach $11385.6 Million by 2027 Says ...
Endo Comments on Tennessee Appeals Court Orders
3M Oral Care Introduces Next-Generation Clear Aligner System
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
CFD Broker Vergleich 07/2021 - Die Besten CFD im Test
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining