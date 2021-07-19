checkAd

DGAP-News ACCENTRO Expands Portfolio in NRW by 45%

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
19.07.2021, 08:30  |  22   |   |   

DGAP-News: Accentro Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Acquisition
ACCENTRO Expands Portfolio in NRW by 45%

19.07.2021 / 08:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ACCENTRO Expands Portfolio in NRW by 45%

- 150 units acquired in major metropolises

- Total property portfolio in North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) increases to 482 units

 

Berlin, 19 July 2021 - ACCENTRO Real Estate AG, a residential real estate investor and Germany's leading housing privatisation company, has once again significantly expanded its property portfolio in North Rhine-Westphalia.

ACCENTRO is acquiring 150 units with a combined floor area of 9,525 square metres in the cities of Essen, Neuss, Duisburg and Wuppertal. The company thereby increases its real estate portfolio in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia by 45% from 332 up to now 482 units. The cities have a combined population of around 1.6 million and count among the most important metropolises in the state.

The acquisition represents another consistent step along the growth trajectory that ACCENTRO pursues in North Rhine-Westphalia. Just last year, the company obtained around 270 units, mainly in Essen and Duisburg, in two transactions.

126 units of the newly acquired portfolio are earmarked for the company's proprietary rental portfolio. The rental portfolio in North Rhine-Westphalia, which is almost fully occupied, increases to 395 units with a combined floor area of around 28,000 square metres.

Lars Schriewer, CEO of ACCENTRO Real Estate AG, comments: "Through this acquisition, we are not only significantly expanding our market position in the leading cities of North Rhine-Westphalia. We also keep building up our own rental portfolio in attractive locations."

"The transaction illustrates very well our strategy," added Lars Schriewer. "On the one hand, we seek the geographical diversification of our portfolio concerning our letting and selling activities. On the other hand, and in addition to the attractive privatisation business, we are investing in our proprietary rental stock with the aim of developing it in ways that will enhance its long-term value for residents while steadily increasing the rental income for ACCENTRO at the same time. This combination enables us to optimally serve the German housing market with our products and services, and simultaneously to secure sustainably growing cash flows for the company."

Seite 1 von 3
Accentro Real Estate Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News ACCENTRO Expands Portfolio in NRW by 45% DGAP-News: Accentro Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Acquisition ACCENTRO Expands Portfolio in NRW by 45% 19.07.2021 / 08:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ACCENTRO Expands Portfolio in NRW by 45% …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQS-News: Six Advisers With Focus Firms Named to the 2021 List of Australia's Top 100 Financial Advisers
EQS-News: Meyer Burger solar modules successfully certified according to important standards IEC 61215 and ...
EQS-News: Solarmodule von Meyer Burger erfolgreich nach wichtigen Normen IEC 61215 und IEC 61730 zertifiziert
DGAP-News: Hypoport SE: Plattformbasierte Geschäftsmodelle setzten erfolgreiches Wachstum fort
DGAP-News: Hypoport SE: platform-based business models go from strength to strength
DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE: Hauptversammlung stimmt mit hohen Zustimmungsraten sämtlichen ...
EQS-News: SoftwareONE to host virtual Capital Markets Day on 20 October 2021
DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE: Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items with high approval rates
DGAP-News: audius SE: audius Tochter Sinnwell AG tritt O-RAN Alliance bei
DGAP-News: Drittes Quartal 2020/21: CECONOMY mit starkem Geschäft in Ländern, die weniger von ...
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Großtechnisches Programm liefert 20 % höhere Produktausbeute
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SETTLEMENT IMPLEMENTATION PROGRESS AND AN ...
DGAP-News: MorphoSys schließt Übernahme von Constellation Pharmaceuticals ab, mit der Transformation stärkt ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 3 Trading ...
EQS-News: Press Release: Sygnum Bank and Artemundi tokenize a Picasso on the blockchain
HORNBACH Baumarkt AG: Hochwasser-Geschädigte erhalten von Hornbach unbürokratisch Soforthilfe
DGAP-News: PAION STARTET VERMARKTUNG VON GIAPREZA(R) (ANGIOTENSIN II) ZUR BEHANDLUNG DER REFRAKTÄREN ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
EQS-Adhoc: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Elected a New Board of Directors
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08:30 UhrDGAP-News: ACCENTRO vergrößert NRW-Portfolio um 45% (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
08:30 UhrDGAP-News: ACCENTRO vergrößert NRW-Portfolio um 45%
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten