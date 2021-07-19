DGAP-News: Accentro Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Acquisition ACCENTRO Expands Portfolio in NRW by 45% 19.07.2021 / 08:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- 150 units acquired in major metropolises

- Total property portfolio in North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) increases to 482 units

Berlin, 19 July 2021 - ACCENTRO Real Estate AG, a residential real estate investor and Germany's leading housing privatisation company, has once again significantly expanded its property portfolio in North Rhine-Westphalia.

ACCENTRO is acquiring 150 units with a combined floor area of 9,525 square metres in the cities of Essen, Neuss, Duisburg and Wuppertal. The company thereby increases its real estate portfolio in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia by 45% from 332 up to now 482 units. The cities have a combined population of around 1.6 million and count among the most important metropolises in the state.

The acquisition represents another consistent step along the growth trajectory that ACCENTRO pursues in North Rhine-Westphalia. Just last year, the company obtained around 270 units, mainly in Essen and Duisburg, in two transactions.

126 units of the newly acquired portfolio are earmarked for the company's proprietary rental portfolio. The rental portfolio in North Rhine-Westphalia, which is almost fully occupied, increases to 395 units with a combined floor area of around 28,000 square metres.

Lars Schriewer, CEO of ACCENTRO Real Estate AG, comments: "Through this acquisition, we are not only significantly expanding our market position in the leading cities of North Rhine-Westphalia. We also keep building up our own rental portfolio in attractive locations."

"The transaction illustrates very well our strategy," added Lars Schriewer. "On the one hand, we seek the geographical diversification of our portfolio concerning our letting and selling activities. On the other hand, and in addition to the attractive privatisation business, we are investing in our proprietary rental stock with the aim of developing it in ways that will enhance its long-term value for residents while steadily increasing the rental income for ACCENTRO at the same time. This combination enables us to optimally serve the German housing market with our products and services, and simultaneously to secure sustainably growing cash flows for the company."