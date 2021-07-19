checkAd

Vow ASA Vow ASA awarded serial cruise newbuild contracts for up to Euro 22.2 million by major European shipyard

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.07.2021, 08:30  |  18   |   |   

Vow ASA has through its subsidiary Scanship AS been awarded 10 contracts for its clean ship systems for up to 10 cruise ships, where 4 contracts are firm orders at a total value of Euro 8.880.000 and 6 contracts are optional contracts at a total value of Euro13.320.000.

Each contract includes the supply of state-of-the-art technology to process garbage, food waste and wastewater onboard cruise ships carrying 1500 people aboard. Scanship has previously delivered and are currently delivering equal systems to 10 cruise ships built by the same yard for the same shipowner on a newbuild program commenced in 2012. The new orders are an extension of this program, where the first equipment delivery for the 11th ship will be in 1Q 2023.

“We are very pleased to continue to supply our technology towards one of the largest newbuild programs in the cruise industry. We are also extremely proud, as it confirms our long-time capability to deliver advanced technology at large industry scale, in line with quality standards and delivery schedule required by shipyard, and according to shipowner need of being compliant with highest effluent standards at sea.”, says Vow ASA CEO Henrik Badin in a statement.

Shipyard and shipowner will be disclosed at later stage.


For further inquiries:

Henrik Badin, CEO
Vow ASA
Tel: +47 90 78 98 25
Email: henrik.badin@vowasa.com


About Vow ASA

In Vow and our subsidiaries Scanship and Etia we are passionate about preventing pollution. Our world leading solutions convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean energy for a wide range of industries.

Cruise ships on every ocean have Vow technology inside which processes waste and purifies wastewater. Fish farmers are adopting similar solutions, and public utilities and industries use our solutions for sludge processing, waste management and biogas production on land.

Our ambitions go further than this. With our advanced technologies and solutions, we turn waste into biogenetic fuels to help decarbonize industry and convert plastic waste into fuel, clean energy and high-value pyro carbon.

Our solutions are scalable, standardized, patented and thoroughly documented, and our capability to deliver is well proven. They are key to end waste and stop pollution.

Located in Oslo, the parent company Vow ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker VOW from 13 January 2020). The Vow group has 120 employees in Norway, France, Poland and the US.


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

 

 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vow ASA Vow ASA awarded serial cruise newbuild contracts for up to Euro 22.2 million by major European shipyard Vow ASA has through its subsidiary Scanship AS been awarded 10 contracts for its clean ship systems for up to 10 cruise ships, where 4 contracts are firm orders at a total value of Euro 8.880.000 and 6 contracts are optional contracts at a total …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Capgemini Press Release// Capgemini announces proposal to acquire Australian cloud transformation ...
Zoom to Acquire Five9
Ninety Day Survival Outcomes in COVID-19 ARDS Trial of Remestemcel-L Presented at ISCT Meeting on ...
Valneva and Pfizer Complete Recruitment for Phase 2 Trial of Lyme Disease Vaccine Candidate
Bone Therapeutics provides update on the progress of clinical studies
New data for Roche’s Hemlibra reinforce safety profile in people with haemophilia A
ELSE Nutrition Announces Special Investors and Shareholders Conference, set for October 4th, 2021, ...
Albioma: Albioma wins 12 MWp in solar projects in Overseas France
Casino Group extends the maturity of its syndicated credit facility
BGHL Euro NAV & Share buy back
Titel
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
Apex Clean Energy and Plug Power Partner on Largest Green Hydrogen Power Purchase Agreement in the ...
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
DTCC Partners With Ebix to Deliver New Solution to Address Increasing Challenges of Annuity ...
(Correction) Good Gaming Joins Forces With CEO and Founder of DeFi Summit Justin Wu To Create the ...
Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund Becomes SEC Reporting Company As Grayscale Investments Files ...
Medexus Pharmaceuticals and medac GmbH enter into Licensing Agreement for First-in-Class ...
Critical Solutions, Inc (CSLI) /MKH Ventures Announces July Shareholder Updates of Key Holdings
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board