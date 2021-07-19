checkAd

Veoneer partners with Baraja to deliver Spectrum-Scan LiDAR for next generation autonomous vehicles

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
19.07.2021, 08:42  |  39   |   |   

STOCKHOLM, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive technology company Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE and SSE: VNE SDB) has signed an agreement with pioneering LiDAR company Baraja to industrialize their Spectrum-Scan LiDAR technology for the next market wave of L2+ through L4 autonomous vehicle applications.

Under the non-exclusive agreement, Veoneer will develop, market and integrate a scalable Spectrum-Scan platform from Baraja to serve the automotive market.

Veoneer chose to partner with Baraja after extensive testing, as Baraja offers robust technology and a roadmap that lends itself to be amongst the smallest size lidars to enable vehicle integration.

Baraja's Spectrum-Scan LiDAR connects a wavelength-tunable laser to prism-like optics, deflecting the light in different directions to achieve scanning with higher reliability and lower cost. Baraja's RMCW technology enables industry leading interference rejection and the ability to measure instantaneous velocity which distinguishes it from traditional Time of Flight (ToF) approaches.

"Veoneer is a natural partner for us. We built our Spectrum-Scan technology to enable autonomous driving that is safer, more accessible and ready today for the next generation of vehicles. By combining our technology with Veoneer's vast experience in automotive design and platform integration, this partnership helps ensure the world's leading automotive brands can bring that autonomous reality to more people," said Federico Collarte, Founder & CEO of Baraja. 

Spectrum-Scan enables Level 4 autonomy

Baraja Spectrum-Scan LiDAR completely rethinks the way autonomous vehicles see the world around them. Instead of relying on fragile moving parts and oscillating mirrors, it uses dispersive optics to scan the environment, significantly improving reliability and robustness compared to traditional FMCW or spinning LiDAR.

Baraja's Spectrum-Scan LiDAR creates high-resolution pointclouds to accurately detect objects at more than 250 meters away at speed, while remaining immune to interference from other sensors or light sources. The technology is also more tolerant to factors that have hindered traditional LiDAR systems such as heat, shock and vibration. Baraja has tested its LiDAR in the harshest conditions, from the Australian outback to arctic tundra, to ensure it works in any condition.

