Regulatory News:

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. (PSTH) has informed Vivendi (Paris:VIV) that it intends to assign its rights and obligations to acquire 10% of the share capital of Universal Music Group (UMG) under the agreements announced on June 20, 2021 to investment funds with significant economic interests or management positions held by Mr. William Ackman. Vivendi has decided to approve such request.

The condition regarding the exercise by PSTH shareholders of their redemption rights is no longer applicable to the amended transaction, which will only be contingent on the approval of US regulatory authorizations.