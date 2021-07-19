Partners Group to acquire Pharmathen, a leading European pharmaceutical company, from BC Partners

Pharmathen's unique B2B business model specializes in advanced drug delivery technologies

Partners Group will work with Pharmathen to accelerate its expansion in the US

The transaction values the Company at an enterprise value of around EUR 1.6 billion

Partners Group, a leading global private markets firm, has, on behalf of its clients, agreed to acquire Pharmathen (or "the Company"), a leading European pharmaceutical company, from international investment firm BC Partners. The transaction values the Company at an enterprise value of around EUR 1.6 billion.

Founded in 1969, Pharmathen is a leading contract development and manufacturing organization ("CDMO") specialized in advanced drug delivery technologies for complex generic pharmaceutical products. With best-in-class Research & Development ("R&D") capabilities, the Company is a specialist in the development of "sustained release" technologies that improve patient compliance, such as long-acting injectables, slow-releasing oral medicines and ophthalmics. Pharmathen's differentiated B2B model attracts a blue-chip customer base of more than 215 generic pharmaceutical companies, which it serves from two US/EU-approved manufacturing facilities in Greece. The Company's highly diversified product portfolio of c. 80 commercialized products is accessed by patients in more than 85 countries worldwide.

Partners Group will work closely with Pharmathen's management team, led by Chief Executive Officer Dimitris Kadis, on initiatives to scale the business in Europe and globally. In particular, Partners Group will support the Company to accelerate its expansion in the US, by building out its on-the-ground presence. Additionally, Partners Group will draw on its deep sector expertise in healthcare and pharmaceuticals, as well as its experience in state-of-the-art manufacturing, to support the development of innovative technology platforms that improve patient compliance and lead to better treatment outcomes.