checkAd

Lauren Shin Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Member of Firm’s Board & CEO Services and Global Consumer Practice

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.07.2021, 09:01  |  27   |   |   

Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) today announced that Lauren Shin has joined the firm as a senior member of the Board & CEO Services and Global Consumer Practice. She is based in the firm’s New York office.

Shin joins Korn Ferry from a global search and advisory firm where she led the North America Luxury, Fashion and Beauty Practice working across a broad range of consumer verticals, including fashion and lifestyle, beauty and personal care, and other consumer packaged goods. Prior to this, she worked in another executive search firm where she played a key role in developing the Global Luxury, Fashion & Beauty practice.

“Lauren brings to Korn Ferry an exceptional track record of success, impeccable consumer industry knowledge and relationships at the highest levels,” said Doug Charles, President, Global Consumer Market, Korn Ferry. “Her understanding of the talent and leadership issues facing today’s senior executives and organizations, and the dramatic shifts impacting today’s workplace will be a great fit for Korn Ferry and our clients. We are thrilled to have Lauren on our team.”

In addition to her search and advisory experience Shin has held a variety of senior leadership roles in strategy, business development and finance at Liz Claiborne, Ralph Lauren and NBC Universal. Earlier in her career she was an investment banker, most recently working with Morgan Stanley's Media & Communications Mergers & Acquisitions department based in London and New York.

Throughout her career, Shin has worked closely with C-suite executives and Boards, and has vast experience offering leadership advisory services, including assessment and development, succession planning and organizational transformation assignments.

Shin holds a B.S. in accounting and international business from the NYU Stern School of Business and an M.B.A. from INSEAD in Fontainebleau, France.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry is a global organizational consulting firm. We work with our clients to design optimal organization structures, roles, and responsibilities. We help them hire the right people and advise them on how to reward and motivate their workforce while developing professionals as they navigate and advance their careers.

Korn Ferry Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lauren Shin Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Member of Firm’s Board & CEO Services and Global Consumer Practice Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) today announced that Lauren Shin has joined the firm as a senior member of the Board & CEO Services and Global Consumer Practice. She is based in the firm’s New York office. Shin joins Korn Ferry from a global search and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
New Data for Genentech’s Hemlibra (emicizumab-kxwh) Reinforce Safety Profile in People With ...
Merchants & Marine Bancorp Releases Earnings
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. Releases Letter to Shareholders
CARMAT announces the first commercial implant of its Aeson artificial heart
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Update to Investors
Theradiag Reports Revenue of €5.5 Million for the First Half of 2021, Up 12.5%
Ermenegildo Zegna Group, a Leading Global Luxury Group, to Become a Publicly Traded Company Listed ...
Vivendi: William Ackman Decides That His Investment Funds Will Replace Pershing Square Tontine Holding for ...
Lauren Shin Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Member of Firm’s Board & CEO Services and Global Consumer ...
Titel
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Novanta Announces Agreement to Acquire Schneider Electric Motion USA
Fastly Announces Two New Appointments to Board of Directors
FireEye Appoints Erin Joe as SVP of Strategy and Alliances
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
OCGN INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Ocugen, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Organigram Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
Hecla Announces Q2 2021 Production
CONTEXTLOGIC 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
22.06.21Korn Ferry Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Results of Operations
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten