checkAd

NewHydrogen continues progress on lowering the price of green hydrogen

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.07.2021, 09:01  |  70   |   |   

NewHydrogen COO highlights the company’s technological and corporate milestones, and outlines next steps

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewHydrogen, Inc. (OTC:NEWH), a developer of clean energy technologies, today provided an update outlining corporate milestones and the next steps to establish longer-term commercial viability.

“NewHydrogen has made significant progress towards its goal of developing technologies that lower the cost of producing green hydrogen, accelerating the timeline for large-scale applications in high growth markets,” said Spencer Hall, NewHydrogen’s chief operating officer. “Our success will be measured by two key initiatives: technology development and our ability to form meaningful, mutually beneficial relationships with the right partners. We believe both objectives are on track for success, and we are excited for what we expect to be an eventful 2021.”

NewHydrogen is focused on lowering the cost of green hydrogen, which is produced using renewable energy sources like wind or solar power, by reducing or replacing rare earth materials in electrolyzers with inexpensive earth-abundant materials. As part of its “Hydrogen Earthshot,” the US Department of Energy anticipates an opportunity for at least a 5-fold increase in clean hydrogen use as well as $140 billion in revenues and 700,000 jobs by 2030. All of these opportunities accelerate with a lower cost of hydrogen.

NewHydrogen has achieved several milestones since the commencement of its green hydrogen technology program in December 2020, including, but not limited to, the following:

  • Entered into a sponsored research agreement with the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) to develop efficient and stable earth-abundant material-based catalysts for hydrogen production through electrolysis.
  • Increased the budget of the existing sponsored research agreement with UCLA by 13 times and expanded the scope of the research program focused on significantly reducing or replacing the hydrogen evolution reaction (HER) catalyst, platinum, as well as on developing the non-precious metal-based oxygen evolution reaction (OER) catalyst that replaces the existing OER catalyst, iridium.
    Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NewHydrogen continues progress on lowering the price of green hydrogen NewHydrogen COO highlights the company’s technological and corporate milestones, and outlines next stepsSANTA CLARITA, Calif., July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - NewHydrogen, Inc. (OTC:NEWH), a developer of clean energy technologies, today provided …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ninety Day Survival Outcomes in COVID-19 ARDS Trial of Remestemcel-L Presented at ISCT Meeting on ...
Zoom to Acquire Five9
Capgemini Press Release// Capgemini announces proposal to acquire Australian cloud transformation ...
Bone Therapeutics provides update on the progress of clinical studies
Nathalie ROOS, Chief Executive Officer of Ipsos
Valneva and Pfizer Complete Recruitment for Phase 2 Trial of Lyme Disease Vaccine Candidate
New data for Roche’s Hemlibra reinforce safety profile in people with haemophilia A
NewHydrogen continues progress on lowering the price of green hydrogen
PGS Completes Sale of CSEM Technology to OFG
ELSE Nutrition Announces Special Investors and Shareholders Conference, set for October 4th, 2021, ...
Titel
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
Apex Clean Energy and Plug Power Partner on Largest Green Hydrogen Power Purchase Agreement in the ...
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
DTCC Partners With Ebix to Deliver New Solution to Address Increasing Challenges of Annuity ...
(Correction) Good Gaming Joins Forces With CEO and Founder of DeFi Summit Justin Wu To Create the ...
Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund Becomes SEC Reporting Company As Grayscale Investments Files ...
Medexus Pharmaceuticals and medac GmbH enter into Licensing Agreement for First-in-Class ...
Critical Solutions, Inc (CSLI) /MKH Ventures Announces July Shareholder Updates of Key Holdings
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board