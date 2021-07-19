NewHydrogen continues progress on lowering the price of green hydrogen

NewHydrogen COO highlights the company’s technological and corporate milestones, and outlines next steps

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewHydrogen, Inc. (OTC:NEWH), a developer of clean energy technologies, today provided an update outlining corporate milestones and the next steps to establish longer-term commercial viability.



“NewHydrogen has made significant progress towards its goal of developing technologies that lower the cost of producing green hydrogen, accelerating the timeline for large-scale applications in high growth markets,” said Spencer Hall, NewHydrogen’s chief operating officer. “Our success will be measured by two key initiatives: technology development and our ability to form meaningful, mutually beneficial relationships with the right partners. We believe both objectives are on track for success, and we are excited for what we expect to be an eventful 2021.”