Head of Investment Banking at Cohen & Company & Ex-Head of Internet Investment Banking for Wells Fargo Bank, Mr. Dan Nash Joins VIMworld Advisory Board

LAS VEGAS, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Here at VIMworld, our focus is on delivering the best product and experience possible for the community. We know that the only way to achieve this is to engage the best people in the industry and have them join us in the driving seat. To that end, we are both proud and grateful to have been able to engage and impress high-profile individuals with the kinds of knowledge and connections to help propel VIMworld to its full potential.

Today, we are incredibly excited to welcome prestigious professional, high-finance investment banker and experienced Investor Dan Nash to VIMworld's advisory board.

Dan Nash - Business, Finance and Gaming Guru

Dan is highly educated in the fields of business and finance and brings this expertise to our advisory board. Nash earned his MBA from Haas School of Business at UC Berkeley and graduated with an undergraduate Economics degree from the University of Pennsylvania. Bolstering his professional credentials yet further, Dan undertook a General Course degree with a focus on Mathematics at the London School of Economics.

Dan has a vast amount of experience in the world of corporate finance with over 20 years of investment banking and operational finance experience. Dan currently heads Investment Banking at Cohen & Company Capital Markets where he leads all aspects of Investment Banking including M&A advisory, private capital markets, and more. Cohen and its team members established a leading SPAC sponsor franchise and were recently recognized by SPACInsider as the "Best Serial SPAC Issuer" in 2020. Recently announced deals include eToro, Payoneer, and more.

In his previous role, Dan was the Global Head of Internet Investment Banking at Wells Fargo Securities, where he advised leading technology companies on IPOs, acquisitions, SPAC mergers, private placements, and debt financings. Dan helped grow Wells Fargo's technology investment banking business significantly and was lead banker during several notable transactions including Cipher's SPAC sale to Goodworks, Carvana's IPO and Shift's SPAC sale and PIPE.

On joining VIMworld as advisor, Dan said:

"VIMworld's next gen Smart NFT project holds a lot of potential. Such a pioneering business has the unique potential to become a new bridge between the traditional financial world and the emerging blockchain sector. I'm extremely excited to be a part of the VIMworld journey and I'm looking forward to the great things coming from the team."