Assa Abloy Rises in Red Market on Strong Q2 Organic Growth Autor: PLX AI | 19.07.2021, 09:17

(PLX AI) – Assa Abloy shares were in positive territory amid a red market after the company posted stronger than expected organic growth in the second quarter.

Q2 organic growth of 23% beat consensus of 20% as markets reopening in Europe and the United States boosted activity levels

Second quarter EBIT and sales also exceeded analyst expectations

Despite significantly higher costs, operating leverage was strong at 40%, the company said

This was a positive development, and consensus estimates should come up by low single digits, SEB analysts said



