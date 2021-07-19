checkAd

Assa Abloy Rises in Red Market on Strong Q2 Organic Growth

(PLX AI) – Assa Abloy shares were in positive territory amid a red market after the company posted stronger than expected organic growth in the second quarter. Q2 organic growth of 23% beat consensus of 20% as markets reopening in Europe and the …

  • (PLX AI) – Assa Abloy shares were in positive territory amid a red market after the company posted stronger than expected organic growth in the second quarter.
  • Q2 organic growth of 23% beat consensus of 20% as markets reopening in Europe and the United States boosted activity levels
  • Second quarter EBIT and sales also exceeded analyst expectations
  • Despite significantly higher costs, operating leverage was strong at 40%, the company said
  • This was a positive development, and consensus estimates should come up by low single digits, SEB analysts said
