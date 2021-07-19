Smarter E Award Finalists - Renewable Energy System for Australian Gold Exploration Camp
Perth, Western Australia (ots) - Unlimited Energy Australia are proud to be
finalists in THE SMARTER E AWARDS 2021
(https://www.thesmartere-award.com/en/hall-of-fame/hall-of-fame) Outstanding
Project category. The panel of experts have selected our project for Gold Road
Resources Yamarna exploration camp as a finalist for the award.
The international SMARTER E AWARD champions the energy game-changers, paying
tribute to innovative solutions and technologies that provide an intelligent,
sustainable, and cost-effective energy supply.
As a finalist our project for Gold Road Resources has been identified as
exemplary for global future applications, innovative in its design and of both
economic and environmental benefit. Our project comprises the design and
delivery of a renewable energy hub (solar PV array and Tesvolt energy storage
system) for the remote off-grid Yamarna exploration camp located 1200km
north-east of Perth. The energy hub is scalable, modular, and re-deployable
allowing it to be easily expanded or moved, once exploration is complete, to a
new site providing benefits over its full-service life.
The PV array has been uniquely designed to be surface mounted (there are no
permanent footings installed onsite). It incorporates unique ballast trays that
don't require any drilling or concrete, enabling system relocation when needed.
Our PV mounting system reduces the footprint of the array as well as providing
significant transport and installation cost savings when compared to the
conventional pole mounted solar installations.
The battery storage energy hub has also been custom designed to also provide an
innovative mobile solution for easy transportation to future projects. The use
of a Tesvolt battery storage system ensures the system can balance the site
loads and meet future energy supply requirements as these systems are modular
and scalable.
These innovations have been designed to overcome the limitations of traditional
renewable energy infrastructure in the mining sector specifically. In temporary
applications, such as the Yamarna exploration camp, the re-deployability
provides an excellent value proposition as it negates the risks of investing in
significant infrastructure during the early cycles of mine development and meets
the need for flexibility especially during the exploration stages.
The project demonstrates that renewable energy in mining can be both
economically and operationally viable.
You can find our project in the SMARTER E AWARD Hall of Fame
(https://www.thesmartere-award.com/en/hall-of-fame/hall-of-fame)
For more detailed information about our Gold Road Resources Yamarna project here
(https://www.unlimited-energy.com.au/yamarna-exploration-camp)
The Award Ceremony will be held virtually this year on 21 July 2021, winners
will be announced on this date.
About Unlimited Energy Australia
The team at Unlimited Energy Australia are experts in providing innovative
renewable energy solutions across all sectors, delivering capital and
operational cost savings for clients. From remote mining operations,
agricultural farming to commercial hubs, we design unique, reliable, turnkey
solutions for our client's distinctive energy infrastructure needs. We are
passionate about helping businesses transition to clean energy and meet their
sustainability and net zero emissions targets. Utilising our local expertise in
this area we deliver cost-effective, efficient, proven solutions and advice.
We provide a complete service: design, engineering, procurement, project
management, installation, and commissioning. Our expert team add value each step
of the way by applying a systematic approach to determine project viability,
financing models, specialist system engineering and risk-free turnkey solution
integration.
Designed in Western Australia our solutions are made specifically to withstand
the most demanding conditions.
We are proud that our renewable energy solutions have been recognised through
several awards; demonstrating our passion for innovation, pioneering approach
and the uniqueness of the solutions we deliver to meet our clients often complex
energy requirements.
