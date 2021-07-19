Smarter E Award Finalists - Renewable Energy System for Australian Gold Exploration Camp

As a finalist our project for Gold Road Resources has been identified asexemplary for global future applications, innovative in its design and of botheconomic and environmental benefit. Our project comprises the design anddelivery of a renewable energy hub (solar PV array and Tesvolt energy storagesystem) for the remote off-grid Yamarna exploration camp located 1200kmnorth-east of Perth. The energy hub is scalable, modular, and re-deployableallowing it to be easily expanded or moved, once exploration is complete, to anew site providing benefits over its full-service life.The PV array has been uniquely designed to be surface mounted (there are nopermanent footings installed onsite). It incorporates unique ballast trays thatdon't require any drilling or concrete, enabling system relocation when needed.Our PV mounting system reduces the footprint of the array as well as providingsignificant transport and installation cost savings when compared to theconventional pole mounted solar installations.The battery storage energy hub has also been custom designed to also provide aninnovative mobile solution for easy transportation to future projects. The useof a Tesvolt battery storage system ensures the system can balance the siteloads and meet future energy supply requirements as these systems are modularand scalable.These innovations have been designed to overcome the limitations of traditionalrenewable energy infrastructure in the mining sector specifically. In temporaryapplications, such as the Yamarna exploration camp, the re-deployabilityprovides an excellent value proposition as it negates the risks of investing insignificant infrastructure during the early cycles of mine development and meetsthe need for flexibility especially during the exploration stages.The project demonstrates that renewable energy in mining can be botheconomically and operationally viable.You can find our project in the SMARTER E AWARD Hall of Fame(https://www.thesmartere-award.com/en/hall-of-fame/hall-of-fame)For more detailed information about our Gold Road Resources Yamarna project here(https://www.unlimited-energy.com.au/yamarna-exploration-camp)The Award Ceremony will be held virtually this year on 21 July 2021, winnerswill be announced on this date.About Unlimited Energy AustraliaThe team at Unlimited Energy Australia are experts in providing innovativerenewable energy solutions across all sectors, delivering capital andoperational cost savings for clients. From remote mining operations,agricultural farming to commercial hubs, we design unique, reliable, turnkeysolutions for our client's distinctive energy infrastructure needs. We arepassionate about helping businesses transition to clean energy and meet theirsustainability and net zero emissions targets. Utilising our local expertise inthis area we deliver cost-effective, efficient, proven solutions and advice.We provide a complete service: design, engineering, procurement, projectmanagement, installation, and commissioning. Our expert team add value each stepof the way by applying a systematic approach to determine project viability,financing models, specialist system engineering and risk-free turnkey solutionintegration.Designed in Western Australia our solutions are made specifically to withstandthe most demanding conditions.We are proud that our renewable energy solutions have been recognised throughseveral awards; demonstrating our passion for innovation, pioneering approachand the uniqueness of the solutions we deliver to meet our clients often complexenergy requirements.Contact InformationWeb: http://www.unlimited-energy.com.auPhone: 1300 765 007Email: mailto:info@unlimited-energy.com.auPressekontakt:Nadia Ketelsen-LeZiadmailto:nadia@unlimited-energy.com.au+61 08 9321 9789Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/157351/4971731OTS: Unlimited Energy Australia