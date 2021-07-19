Good Gaming Inc. Issues Correction to Press Release Regarding Its OTCQB Up-Listing

checkAd

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
Kennett Square, PA, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Good Gaming, Inc. (OTC Pink: GMER) (the "Company") today announced a correction to its press release issued on July 7, 2021, regarding its up-listing to the OTCQB Venture Market.

In the course of its OTCQB application process, the Company received an electronic correspondence from OTC Markets, which it misconstrued. As a consequence, the company inadvertently believed it had satisfied all relevant requirements to accomplish the up-listing. In fact, the company was granted OTCIQ Access by OTC Markets after completing the necessary verifications.

Although the company has filed its OTCQB application with OTC Markets and believes it is in the final period of review, it has not yet been up-listed to the OTCQB Venture Market. The company is hopeful that the up-listing will occur in the following weeks and will issue an updated press release at such time. 

About Good Gaming:

Good Gaming is an innovative brand leading the gaming industry across multiple segments in the space since 2008. Beginning with our roots as a collaborative space for gamers to share their knowledge, we went on to establish ourselves as one of the leaders in hosting Hearthstone tournaments. In 2016, we expanded our reach to include establishing multiple Minecraft servers with some of the most popular versions of Prison and SkyBlock, then developing our completely custom-developed NFT DeFi crypto game, MicroBuddies, in 2021. The Good Gaming advantage comes from our development team's close relationship with the player communities of all of our games. The constant communication and resulting feedback further expand our proprietary content, and we continue to be influencers in the realm. Good Gaming continues to find exciting and innovative ways to branch across the gaming industry. As a staff and community our goal is to cement our place as a fun and collaborative place for ALL gamers to enjoy.

Safe Harbor
This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Good Gaming Inc., its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Good Gaming Inc.'s ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in Good Gaming, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Public Relations and Shareholder Information:

Joseph M. Vazquez III
Phone: (888) 245-3005
Email: infinityglobalconsulting@gmail.com





Disclaimer

