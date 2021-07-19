NEW YORK, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The increasing requirement for money laundering monitoring and soaring adoption of anti-money laundering (AML) solutions in both public and private sectors are driving the expansion of the global anti-money laundering market . Furthermore, the surging incidence of money laundering and other illegal activities such as sanction violation and skimming, and the enactment of strict rules and regulations by the governments of several countries are fueling the progress of the market. Due to these factors, the market attained $2.4 billion revenue in 2020, and it is predicted to exhibit huge expansion during 2021–2030, according to P&S Intelligence.

The COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the growth of the anti-money laundering market. Due to the imposition of lockdowns in several countries, the use of digital banking services, e-wallets, and digital payments has increased massively. As it is necessary to make these platforms and services secure, their rising adoption is fueling the demand for AML software and solutions.

The global anti-money laundering market is categorized into banks and other financial institutions, gaming & gambling, and insurance providers, depending on end user. Out of these, the banks and other financial institutions category dominated the market in 2020. This is ascribed to the burgeoning requirement for AML solutions among banks and other financial institutions, on account of the increasing prevalence of illegal activities such as frauds, money laundering, and phishing.

Geographically, North America dominated the anti-money laundering market in 2020. This is credited to the existence of several industry players, surging prevalence of money laundering cases, and large-scale adoption of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) in the region.