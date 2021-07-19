checkAd

Safeture appoints Nicola Dolovski as Commercial Director

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
19.07.2021, 09:35  |  26   |   |   

STOCKHOLM, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Safeture is creating a new commercial team. Based on a holistic approach, the company will more efficiently and purposefully handle both direct and indirect commercial opportunities in the future. In this venture, Nicola Dolovski has been appointed Commercial Director. He most recently worked at Parkster and starts on August 16.

A clearer focus on safety and changing behavior in working life, both due to the pandemic and digitalization, leads to an increased demand for technical solutions that ensure employees' safety no matter where they are. To develop the commercial opportunities in more and more channels, Safeture has now appointed Nicola Dolovski as Commercial Director.

"I am passionate about my colleagues being involved and feeling job satisfaction. It is an exciting challenge that Safeture is facing, and I really want to be involved and take advantage of all the opportunities that exist here and now", says Nicola Dolovski, new Commercial Director on Safeture.

Nicola Dolovski most recently came from Head of Marketing & Sales at Parkster, where he primarily worked with business development. During his time at the company, the company grew from SEK 4 million to SEK 750 million in sales, was named the winner of DI Gasell, and was included in Deloitte Sweden Technology Fast 50."Nicola Doloviski has extensive experience in developing organizations and growing businesses. His drive and experience will be essential for the implementation of our offensive growth plan. There is a shift in both the economy and working life right now, and we have a lot to learn from Nicola, who has been by changing an entire industry while making it easier for customers," says Magnus Hultman, CEO of Safeture.

For additional information, visit safeture.com or contact:
Safeture CEO Magnus Hultman: +46 706 00 81 66. Magnus.hultman@safeture.com  
Safeture CD Nicola Dolovski: +46 73 676 01 17

CONTACT:
 For additional information, visit www.safeture.com or contact:
Safeture CEO Magnus Hultman: +46 706 00 81 66.  Magnus.hultman@safeture.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/safeture-ab/r/safeture-appoints-nicola-dolovski-as-commercial-director,c3386948

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/17559/3386948/862caee68ce31a3f.pdf

PR Eng Safeture Commercial Director 210719

https://news.cision.com/safeture-ab/i/nicola-d,c2937048

Nicola D

https://news.cision.com/safeture-ab/i/safeture2-platform-app-iso,c2937 ...

Safeture2-platform-app-ISO




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Safeture appoints Nicola Dolovski as Commercial Director STOCKHOLM, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Safeture is creating a new commercial team. Based on a holistic approach, the company will more efficiently and purposefully handle both direct and indirect commercial opportunities in the future. In this …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Recorded Future: Threats to the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games
Verticurl and Startup-O Announce Strategic Partnership
Fisher Investments Launches Private Client Group in Ireland
Head of Investment Banking at Cohen & Company & Ex-Head of Internet Investment Banking for Wells ...
Quarterly Report Q2 2021: ASSA ABLOY
Parkinson's UK Implements CDD Vault to Manage Its Pioneering Drug Discovery Data
IBC Selected by Isondo Precious Metals to Supply SuperLig Molecular Recognition Technology (MRT) ...
Veoneer partners with Baraja to deliver Spectrum-Scan LiDAR for next generation autonomous vehicles
Coor acquires Veolia Technical Management
Centre for Information Policy Leadership President Bojana Bellamy Named to POLITICO's Tech 28
Titel
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
CFD Broker Vergleich 07/2021 - Die Besten CFD im Test
AVAST PLC ("Avast"): Response to press speculation regarding a possible merger of Avast with NortonLifeLock Inc.
Gotion High-tech Will Provide Products & Technical Support of Unified Cells for Volkswagen
The Gas Shortage That Could Bring Big Tech To Its Knees
Asia Pacific to Emerge as a Champion Growth-Generating Region for the Antibacterial Drugs Market due to Escalating Government Initiatives and Increasing Patient Population: TMR Insights
Valtech, The Digital Services And Business Transformation Agency, Receives New Investment From BC ...
At CAGR of 7.28%, Global Nutricosmetics Market is Expected to Reach $11385.6 Million by 2027 Says ...
Endo Comments on Tennessee Appeals Court Orders
3M Oral Care Introduces Next-Generation Clear Aligner System
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
CFD Broker Vergleich 07/2021 - Die Besten CFD im Test
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining