DSV, 897 - SHARE BUYBACK IN DSV PANALPINA A/S

Company Announcement No. 897

On 27 April 2021, we initiated a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 883. According to the programme, the company will in the period from 27 April 2021 to 28 July 2021 purchase own shares up to a maximum value of DKK 4,000 million and no more than 4,000,000 shares, corresponding to 1.79% of the share capital at commencement of the programme. The programme has been implemented in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading day   Number of shares bought back   Average transaction price   Amount DKK
               
Accumulated trading for days 1-50 2,149,465   1,447.83   3,112,052,637
51: 12 July 2021   24,038   1,530.21   36,783,188
52: 13 July 2021   50,000   1,543.50   77,175,000
53: 14 July 2021   45,000   1,550.54   69,774,300
54: 15 July 2021   65,962   1,566.09   103,302,429
55: 16 July 2021   73,000   1,529.78   111,673,940
Accumulated trading for days 1-55 2,407,465   1,458.28   3,510,761,494

As at today, DSV Panalpina A/S holds a total of 4,007,769 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 in DSV Panalpina A/S, corresponding to 1.79% of the total number of issued shares of 224,000,000.

The details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are published on investor.dsv.com.

Any questions may be addressed to Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92.

Yours sincerely,
DSV Panalpina A/S


