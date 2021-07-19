TES Partners With Close The Gap To Help Bridge The Global Digital Divide

ATLANTA, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Close the Gap collects decommissioned computers from companies and arranges for other organizations to sanitize and refurbish them according to their end-users' requirements. The computers are used to support educational, medical, entrepreneurial, and social projects in emerging and developing countries. Since its inception in 2004, Close the Gap has supported over 6,000 projects in more than 50 countries, donating over 1 million computers to reach over 3 million people.

TES, the global leader in sustainable technology lifecycle services, is pleased to announce its ongoing partnership with Close the Gap, an international social enterprise that aims to bridge the digital divide by offering high-quality, refurbished, pre-owned computer devices donated by Global 2000 companies.

This includes projects like the Pebbles Project in South Africa which received 20 desktops for students to do research for school projects. The Grootbos Foundation received 46 computers, for use in developing sustainable livelihoods through ecotourism, enterprise development, sports development, and education in the Cape Floral Kingdom (a region in South Africa). There is an endless need for projects like this, including Computers for Education in Malawi whose goal is to make sure that more schools and students gain access to quality IT devices; Close the Gap provided 100 computers for this initiative.

TES processes millions of laptops, desktops, tablets, and mobile devices annually after collecting them from its partner organizations. Their certified process records, securely sanitizes, and grades the devices, before determining they are suitable for refurbishing for re-use with social and educational projects identified by Close the Gap. TES's partnership with Close the Gap provides a local presence in many countries and enables the mission of better connecting those that need it most.

Gary Steele, TES's CEO, said, "Extending the lifespan of repurposed technology devices is foundational to TES and our mission to securely, safely, and sustainably transform and re-purpose 1 billion kg of assets by 2030. The partnership between TES and Close the Gap represents an extension of that foundation and furthers our commitment to global corporate social responsibility." Steele added, "We are proud to participate in a program that makes quality refurbished IT assets available to people who otherwise would not have access. The reuse of IT assets for education stimulates local development and contributes to a more sustainable, circular economy."