DGAP-News German Investment Group secures EUR 9 million mezzanine financing for senior care center in Wilhelmshaven

German Investment Group secures EUR 9 million mezzanine financing for senior care center in Wilhelmshaven

19.07.2021 / 10:00
German Investment Group GmbH ("GIG") from Leipzig receives mezzanine capital to finance the purchase of land and the implementation of a revitalization project in Wilhelmshaven. The plan is to convert the historic Karstadt building in the city center into a senior living and care center. Capcora, a consulting firm specialized on real assets, accompanied the transaction as financial advisor.

On a total area of approx. 13,000 m² GFA, 117 nursing places as well as 18 apartments for assisted living will be created. The facade of the listed building will be preserved, gutted and converted for the new use. On the first floor of the former shopping center, space is planned for food retail, a pharmacy and the reception area of the senior center.

The financing, provided by a German debt fund with a high level of in-house real estate expertise, is being used to fund the purchase of the land and development costs. As soon as a first-ranking bridge financing via a bank is ready for disbursement, which is also being organized in parallel by Capcora, the loan of the debt fund will be converted into subordinated mezzanine capital. This approach means that GIG is able to act quickly during the land acquisition and development phase, and has also met the bank's equity requirement for the overall project during the conversion phase.

The senior center will be leased on a long-term basis to a well-known operator who wishes to secure this exceptional inner-city property directly on Wilhelmshaven's pedestrian zone. The intention is to sell the property to an institutional investor in parallel with the renovation.

"GIG is currently focusing on the purchase of existing buildings that are suitable for conversion to senior living and care. The tasks involved in the purchase and development are very complex and we are pleased to have the support of Capcora in raising capital," said Frank Böttcher, Managing Director of German Investment Group and Bauunion Leipzig.

