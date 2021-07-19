checkAd

Podiatry Services Market Size Worth $5.0 Billion By 2028 | CAGR 1.9%: Grand View Research, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
19.07.2021, 10:35  |  43   |   |   

SAN FRANCISCO, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global podiatry services market size is expected to reach USD 5.0 billion by 2028, based on a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 1.9% from 2021 to 2028. The growing prevalence of diabetes and the growing geriatric population is expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period from 2021 to 2028. In addition, the rising awareness regarding foot health care, especially among athletes, is further fueling the market growth.

Grand_View_Research_Logo

Key Insights & Findings:

  • The general podiatry segment held the majority of the market share in 2020 owing to the growing diabetic and geriatric population and their foot problems
  • On the other hand, the sports podiatry segment is likely to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period owing to the rising demand from people who are engaged in recreational or professional sports and the highest probability of performance-related injuries
  • The podiatry offices/clinics segment accounted for the majority of the market share in 2020 as the solo practice is the basic model of podiatric medical practice. Hospitals and outpatient departments are expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to the multidisciplinary team approach adopted to provide integrated and comprehensive treatment
  • In 2020, North America held the majority of the regional market share owing to the availability of skilled resources and technological advancement, rise in higher disposable incomes, and preventive approach concerning foot healthcare. In Asia Pacific, the market is expected to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period
  • The market players are capitalizing on the opportunity by creating awareness regarding foot care majorly among the diabetic and geriatric population. The major competitors such as NHS and Kaiser Permanente are further investing to expand the reach and availability of the medical services

Read 100 page market research report, "Podiatry Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Facility (Hospitals & OPDs, Podiatry Offices/Clinics, Homecare & Telemedicine), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028'', by Grand View Research.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Podiatry Services Market Size Worth $5.0 Billion By 2028 | CAGR 1.9%: Grand View Research, Inc. SAN FRANCISCO, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The global podiatry services market size is expected to reach USD 5.0 billion by 2028, based on a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 1.9% from 2021 to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Recorded Future: Threats to the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games
Verticurl and Startup-O Announce Strategic Partnership
Head of Investment Banking at Cohen & Company & Ex-Head of Internet Investment Banking for Wells ...
Quarterly Report Q2 2021: ASSA ABLOY
Fisher Investments Launches Private Client Group in Ireland
TES Partners With Close The Gap To Help Bridge The Global Digital Divide
Frontier Biotechnologies' First Long-acting Injectable (Aikening(R)), in a Two Drug Regimen for ...
Anti-Money Laundering Market Generated $2.4 Billion Revenue in 2020: P&S Intelligence
Parkinson's UK Implements CDD Vault to Manage Its Pioneering Drug Discovery Data
Veoneer partners with Baraja to deliver Spectrum-Scan LiDAR for next generation autonomous vehicles
Titel
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
CFD Broker Vergleich 07/2021 - Die Besten CFD im Test
AVAST PLC ("Avast"): Response to press speculation regarding a possible merger of Avast with NortonLifeLock Inc.
Gotion High-tech Will Provide Products & Technical Support of Unified Cells for Volkswagen
The Gas Shortage That Could Bring Big Tech To Its Knees
Asia Pacific to Emerge as a Champion Growth-Generating Region for the Antibacterial Drugs Market due to Escalating Government Initiatives and Increasing Patient Population: TMR Insights
Valtech, The Digital Services And Business Transformation Agency, Receives New Investment From BC ...
At CAGR of 7.28%, Global Nutricosmetics Market is Expected to Reach $11385.6 Million by 2027 Says ...
Endo Comments on Tennessee Appeals Court Orders
3M Oral Care Introduces Next-Generation Clear Aligner System
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
CFD Broker Vergleich 07/2021 - Die Besten CFD im Test
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining