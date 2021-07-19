SAN FRANCISCO, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global podiatry services market size is expected to reach USD 5.0 billion by 2028, based on a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 1.9% from 2021 to 2028. The growing prevalence of diabetes and the growing geriatric population is expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period from 2021 to 2028. In addition, the rising awareness regarding foot health care, especially among athletes, is further fueling the market growth.