Podiatry Services Market Size Worth $5.0 Billion By 2028 | CAGR 1.9%: Grand View Research, Inc.
SAN FRANCISCO, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global podiatry services market size is expected to reach USD 5.0 billion by 2028, based on a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 1.9% from 2021 to 2028. The growing prevalence of diabetes and the growing geriatric population is expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period from 2021 to 2028. In addition, the rising awareness regarding foot health care, especially among athletes, is further fueling the market growth.
Key Insights & Findings:
- The general podiatry segment held the majority of the market share in 2020 owing to the growing diabetic and geriatric population and their foot problems
- On the other hand, the sports podiatry segment is likely to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period owing to the rising demand from people who are engaged in recreational or professional sports and the highest probability of performance-related injuries
- The podiatry offices/clinics segment accounted for the majority of the market share in 2020 as the solo practice is the basic model of podiatric medical practice. Hospitals and outpatient departments are expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to the multidisciplinary team approach adopted to provide integrated and comprehensive treatment
- In 2020, North America held the majority of the regional market share owing to the availability of skilled resources and technological advancement, rise in higher disposable incomes, and preventive approach concerning foot healthcare. In Asia Pacific, the market is expected to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period
- The market players are capitalizing on the opportunity by creating awareness regarding foot care majorly among the diabetic and geriatric population. The major competitors such as NHS and Kaiser Permanente are further investing to expand the reach and availability of the medical services
Read 100 page market research report, "Podiatry Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Facility (Hospitals & OPDs, Podiatry Offices/Clinics, Homecare & Telemedicine), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028'', by Grand View Research.
