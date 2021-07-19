checkAd

UN Global Compact recognizes Robert Okine of Bewsys as one of the ten SDG pioneers

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
19.07.2021, 10:41  |  37   |   |   

ACCRA, Ghana, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Nations Global Compact has recognized Robert Okine of Bewsys as one of ten 2021 SDG Pioneers.

SDG Pioneers are business leaders selected by the UN Global Compact for doing an exceptional job to advance the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by implementing the UN Global Compact Ten Principles on human rights, environment, labour, and anti-corruption. This year's global search focused on professionals working at any level in a company participating in the UN Global Compact.

This honour comes in recognition of Robert Okine, the CEO of Bewsys' work to advance digital innovation and inclusion. Bewsys, an IT company specializing in developing digital solutions that advance sustainable development goals, has been a participant in the UN Global Compact since 2017.

The SDG Pioneer entries were judged by an expert panel composed of previous SDG Pioneers and representatives from the UN Global Compact Expert Network, academia, and UN agencies. The selection criteria included the individuals' commitment to embedding the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact into their companies' core strategies, their efforts to advance the SDGs, as well as their engagement with the UN Global Compact and its Local Networks. The 2021 SDG Pioneers were announced during the UN Global Compact Leaders' Summit 2021 on 16 June.

After the recognition was announced at the 2021 UNGC Global Leaders' Summit, Robert Okine dedicated the recognition to the Bewsys team, partners, clients, and stakeholders for going above and beyond to support the ambitious goal of delivering life-changing digital solutions that advance sustainable development goals.

Robert Okine has led the development of digital solutions in social protection, agriculture, education, and e-governance deployed to 62 countries in Africa, Southeast Asia, and Oceania regions.

The recognition serves as a greater commitment to partner with governments, impact investors, humanitarian organizations, and businesses to scale inclusive and innovative digital solutions to impact lives and transform organizations for a sustainable future.

To learn more about Robert Okine, please visit his page on the UN Global Compact website.

To learn more about the impact of inclusive and innovative digital solutions, visit the Bewsys impact page

Robert Okine is the CEO of Bewsys.

 




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

UN Global Compact recognizes Robert Okine of Bewsys as one of the ten SDG pioneers ACCRA, Ghana, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The United Nations Global Compact has recognized Robert Okine of Bewsys as one of ten 2021 SDG Pioneers. SDG Pioneers are business leaders selected by the UN Global Compact for doing an exceptional job to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Recorded Future: Threats to the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games
Verticurl and Startup-O Announce Strategic Partnership
Head of Investment Banking at Cohen & Company & Ex-Head of Internet Investment Banking for Wells ...
Quarterly Report Q2 2021: ASSA ABLOY
Fisher Investments Launches Private Client Group in Ireland
TES Partners With Close The Gap To Help Bridge The Global Digital Divide
Anti-Money Laundering Market Generated $2.4 Billion Revenue in 2020: P&S Intelligence
Frontier Biotechnologies' First Long-acting Injectable (Aikening(R)), in a Two Drug Regimen for ...
Parkinson's UK Implements CDD Vault to Manage Its Pioneering Drug Discovery Data
Veoneer partners with Baraja to deliver Spectrum-Scan LiDAR for next generation autonomous vehicles
Titel
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
CFD Broker Vergleich 07/2021 - Die Besten CFD im Test
AVAST PLC ("Avast"): Response to press speculation regarding a possible merger of Avast with NortonLifeLock Inc.
Gotion High-tech Will Provide Products & Technical Support of Unified Cells for Volkswagen
The Gas Shortage That Could Bring Big Tech To Its Knees
Asia Pacific to Emerge as a Champion Growth-Generating Region for the Antibacterial Drugs Market due to Escalating Government Initiatives and Increasing Patient Population: TMR Insights
Valtech, The Digital Services And Business Transformation Agency, Receives New Investment From BC ...
At CAGR of 7.28%, Global Nutricosmetics Market is Expected to Reach $11385.6 Million by 2027 Says ...
Endo Comments on Tennessee Appeals Court Orders
3M Oral Care Introduces Next-Generation Clear Aligner System
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
CFD Broker Vergleich 07/2021 - Die Besten CFD im Test
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining