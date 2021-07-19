DGAP-News: PNE AG / Key word(s): Disposal PNE AG: Wind farms in France and Thuringia handed over 19.07.2021 / 10:42 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PNE AG: Wind farms in France and Thuringia handed over

- Both projects sold to CEE Group

- Two projects with 7 wind turbines and 18.7 megawatts

- Longstanding cooperation continued

Cuxhaven, July 19, 2021 - PNE AG has sold two wind energy projects in France and Thuringia to the Hamburg-based CEE Group, an asset manager for renewable energies. The projects were developed by the PNE Group and comprise seven wind turbines with a total nominal capacity of 18.7 MW. The purchase price for both transactions was not disclosed.

In France, the CEE Group purchased the newly developing Nanteuil wind farm from the PNE Group. The wind farm, which is currently under construction, comprises six wind turbines from the manufacturer Vestas. The type V110 has a hub height of 110 metres and a rated output of 2.2 MW. The total capacity of the six turbines is 13.2 MW. Construction began in July 2021 and the turbines are scheduled to be commissioned in November 2022.

In the Töttleben district of Erfurt in Thuringia, CEE Group has also acquired a particularly powerful General Electric GE 5.5-158 wind turbine from PNE AG, which is already in operation. This turbine has a hub height of 161 metres and a rated output of 5.5 MW. This wind turbine was already erected last year and went into operation at the end of March this year.

"With the PNE Group, we have once again worked in a very cooperative partnership with the internationally renowned project developer in the field of renewable energies on both projects. We would like to thank all those involved in these transactions for the professional and trusting cooperation and look forward to further joint projects to shape and secure the future of sustainable energy generation," said Detlef Schreiber, CEO of the CEE Group.