checkAd

DGAP-News PNE AG: Wind farms in France and Thuringia handed over

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
19.07.2021, 10:42  |  59   |   |   

DGAP-News: PNE AG / Key word(s): Disposal
PNE AG: Wind farms in France and Thuringia handed over

19.07.2021 / 10:42
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

PNE AG: Wind farms in France and Thuringia handed over

- Both projects sold to CEE Group

- Two projects with 7 wind turbines and 18.7 megawatts

- Longstanding cooperation continued

Cuxhaven, July 19, 2021 - PNE AG has sold two wind energy projects in France and Thuringia to the Hamburg-based CEE Group, an asset manager for renewable energies. The projects were developed by the PNE Group and comprise seven wind turbines with a total nominal capacity of 18.7 MW. The purchase price for both transactions was not disclosed.

In France, the CEE Group purchased the newly developing Nanteuil wind farm from the PNE Group. The wind farm, which is currently under construction, comprises six wind turbines from the manufacturer Vestas. The type V110 has a hub height of 110 metres and a rated output of 2.2 MW. The total capacity of the six turbines is 13.2 MW. Construction began in July 2021 and the turbines are scheduled to be commissioned in November 2022.

In the Töttleben district of Erfurt in Thuringia, CEE Group has also acquired a particularly powerful General Electric GE 5.5-158 wind turbine from PNE AG, which is already in operation. This turbine has a hub height of 161 metres and a rated output of 5.5 MW. This wind turbine was already erected last year and went into operation at the end of March this year.

"With the PNE Group, we have once again worked in a very cooperative partnership with the internationally renowned project developer in the field of renewable energies on both projects. We would like to thank all those involved in these transactions for the professional and trusting cooperation and look forward to further joint projects to shape and secure the future of sustainable energy generation," said Detlef Schreiber, CEO of the CEE Group.

Seite 1 von 3
PNE Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: PNE - Der PositivThread
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News PNE AG: Wind farms in France and Thuringia handed over DGAP-News: PNE AG / Key word(s): Disposal PNE AG: Wind farms in France and Thuringia handed over 19.07.2021 / 10:42 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Corporate News PNE AG: Wind farms in France and Thuringia …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQS-News: Six Advisers With Focus Firms Named to the 2021 List of Australia's Top 100 Financial Advisers
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg boosts production in the e-mobility sector
DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE: Hauptversammlung stimmt mit hohen Zustimmungsraten sämtlichen ...
EQS-News: Meyer Burger solar modules successfully certified according to important standards IEC 61215 and ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Produktion im Bereich E-Mobilität
EQS-News: Solarmodule von Meyer Burger erfolgreich nach wichtigen Normen IEC 61215 und IEC 61730 zertifiziert
DGAP-News: Hypoport SE: Plattformbasierte Geschäftsmodelle setzten erfolgreiches Wachstum fort
DGAP-News: Hypoport SE: platform-based business models go from strength to strength
EQS-News: Partners Group to acquire EOLO, Italy's leading fixed wireless access broadband provider
DGAP-News: CECONOMY with strong trading in countries less affected by COVID-19 in the third quarter - German ...
Titel
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Großtechnisches Programm liefert 20 % höhere Produktausbeute
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SETTLEMENT IMPLEMENTATION PROGRESS AND AN ...
DGAP-News: MorphoSys schließt Übernahme von Constellation Pharmaceuticals ab, mit der Transformation stärkt ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 3 Trading ...
EQS-News: Press Release: Sygnum Bank and Artemundi tokenize a Picasso on the blockchain
HORNBACH Baumarkt AG: Hochwasser-Geschädigte erhalten von Hornbach unbürokratisch Soforthilfe
DGAP-News: PAION STARTET VERMARKTUNG VON GIAPREZA(R) (ANGIOTENSIN II) ZUR BEHANDLUNG DER REFRAKTÄREN ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
EQS-Adhoc: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Elected a New Board of Directors
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
16.07.21Stop & Go: BÖRSENKOMPASS-PORTFOLIO | Fünf To-dos in der Empfehlungsliste
Bernecker Börsenkompass | Analysen
15.07.21PNE: Neues aus Rumänien
4investors | Kommentare
15.07.21DGAP-News: PNE AG verkauft Windparkprojekte in Rumänien (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
15.07.21DGAP-News: PNE AG verkauft Windparkprojekte in Rumänien
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21DGAP-News: PNE AG sells wind farm projects in Romania
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
29.06.21PNE: Bau zweier Windparks gestartet
4investors | Kommentare
28.06.21PNE AG: Baubeginn für zwei weitere Windparks mit 30,4 MW
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
28.06.21PNE AG: Start of construction for two further wind farms with 30.4 MW
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten