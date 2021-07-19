AdvanceTC Announces US$3.015 Billion Valuation

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2021 / AdvanceTC Limited (OTCQB:ATCLF)(NSX:A88) ("AdvanceTC" or the "Company") is pleased to inform that we have appointed a professional valuer, Roma Appraisals Limited (the "Valuer"), to conduct a valuation of …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2021 / AdvanceTC Limited (OTCQB:ATCLF)(NSX:A88) ("AdvanceTC" or the "Company") is pleased to inform that we have appointed a professional valuer, Roma Appraisals Limited (the "Valuer"), to conduct a valuation of the Company as of 26th May 2021. The valuation report ("Valuation Report") dated 16th July 2021 stated the Company's market value was approximately USD3.015 Billion as at 26th May 2021. The valuation is based on an income approach and discounted cash-flow model. The Company would like to take this opportunity to thank and congratulate all its stakeholders on achieving this milestone. The report will be available on the Company's website this week, please find below the report link.

About Roma Appraisals Limited

Roma Appraisals Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Roma Group limited, a Hong Kong publicly traded company. The Valuer provides diversified services, including business and intangible assets valuation, natural resources consultation, financial instruments valuation, property valuation, purchase price valuation, machinery and equipment valuation and work of art valuation services.

About AdvanceTC Limited

AdvanceTC is a premier company specializing in the design, development and commercialization of high tech mobile wireless computing and telecommunication devices since 2005. AdvanceTC W3, a full Windows OS microcomputer integrated with cellular telephony capabilities and the Xplore X7 the world's first android smartphone with satellite messaging and emergency service, fully designed and developed using its own patented proprietary technology and engineering innovation.

Follow us on our social media accounts:

https://twitter.com/advancetc_ltd

https://www.instagram.com/advancetc_ltd/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/advancetc/

https://www.facebook.com/advancetcltd/

For further information please contact:

Name: CP Loi / Chief Executive Officer

Email: loicp@advancetc.com

Website: www.advancetc.com

www.advancetc.us

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the Proposed Transaction, and the future potential of AdvanceTC. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "intends", "anticipates", "expects", "plans" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risk that the Proposed Transaction will not be completed due to, among other things, failure to execute definitive documentation, failure to complete satisfactory due diligence, failure to receive the approval of the NSX and the risk that AdvanceTC will not be successful due to, among other things, general risks relating to the mobile application industry, failure of AdvanceTC to gain market acceptance and potential challenges to the intellectual property utilized in AdvanceTC. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

The Company cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will only update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by securities laws.

SOURCE: AdvanceTC Ltd

View source version on accesswire.com: