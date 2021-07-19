checkAd

Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.07.2021, 10:47  |  34   |   |   

Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 18 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced a share buy-back program of DKK 10bn in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).  The first phase, which started on 1 December 2020, was completed on 29 April 2021. The total market value of the shares acquired in the first phase amounted to DKK 3.3 bn.

During the second phase of the program running from 12 May 2021 up to 30 September 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 6.7bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 12 July to Friday 16 July:                                             

  Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 82,393   1,197,273,170
12 July 2021 259 17,391.3127 4,504,350
13 July 2021 343 17,330.7872 5,944,460
14 July 2021 546 17,288.8095 9,439,690
15 July 2021 486 17,060.0412 8,291,180
16 July 2021 1,260 16,792.1825 21,158,150
Total 12-16 July 2,894   49,337,830
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 16 July 2021* 3,067 17,048.3172 52,287,189
Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 39,928   676,189,312
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 88,354   1,298,898,188
  Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,
Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Transactions in connection with share buy-back program Announcement A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program On 18 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced a share buy-back program of DKK 10bn in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ninety Day Survival Outcomes in COVID-19 ARDS Trial of Remestemcel-L Presented at ISCT Meeting on ...
Bone Therapeutics provides update on the progress of clinical studies
Nathalie ROOS, Chief Executive Officer of Ipsos
Zoom to Acquire Five9
New data for Roche’s Hemlibra reinforce safety profile in people with haemophilia A
Capgemini Press Release// Capgemini announces proposal to acquire Australian cloud transformation ...
NewHydrogen continues progress on lowering the price of green hydrogen
BGHL Euro NAV & Share buy back
Valneva and Pfizer Complete Recruitment for Phase 2 Trial of Lyme Disease Vaccine Candidate
Casino Group extends the maturity of its syndicated credit facility
Titel
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Apex Clean Energy and Plug Power Partner on Largest Green Hydrogen Power Purchase Agreement in the ...
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
DTCC Partners With Ebix to Deliver New Solution to Address Increasing Challenges of Annuity ...
(Correction) Good Gaming Joins Forces With CEO and Founder of DeFi Summit Justin Wu To Create the ...
Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund Becomes SEC Reporting Company As Grayscale Investments Files ...
Medexus Pharmaceuticals and medac GmbH enter into Licensing Agreement for First-in-Class ...
Critical Solutions, Inc (CSLI) /MKH Ventures Announces July Shareholder Updates of Key Holdings
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board