Siemens to Build 100 MW Battery Storage Facility in Germany

Autor: PLX AI
19.07.2021, 10:49  |  37   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Siemens and Zukunftsenergie Nordostbayern GmbH (ZENOB) signed a letter of intent for the turnkey construction of a 100 megawatt battery storage facility in Germany.The plant, with a storage capacity of 200 megawatt hours, is intended to …

  • (PLX AI) – Siemens and Zukunftsenergie Nordostbayern GmbH (ZENOB) signed a letter of intent for the turnkey construction of a 100 megawatt battery storage facility in Germany.
  • The plant, with a storage capacity of 200 megawatt hours, is intended to use surplus renewable energy and cover demand peaks in the power grid
  • The lithium-ion battery storage system will be provided by Fluence, a joint venture between Siemens and AES
