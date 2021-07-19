Siemens to Build 100 MW Battery Storage Facility in Germany
(PLX AI) – Siemens and Zukunftsenergie Nordostbayern GmbH (ZENOB) signed a letter of intent for the turnkey construction of a 100 megawatt battery storage facility in Germany.The plant, with a storage capacity of 200 megawatt hours, is intended to …
(PLX AI) – Siemens and Zukunftsenergie Nordostbayern GmbH (ZENOB) signed a letter of intent for the turnkey construction of a 100 megawatt battery storage facility in Germany.The plant, with a storage capacity of 200 megawatt hours, is intended to …
- (PLX AI) – Siemens and Zukunftsenergie Nordostbayern GmbH (ZENOB) signed a letter of intent for the turnkey construction of a 100 megawatt battery storage facility in Germany.
- The plant, with a storage capacity of 200 megawatt hours, is intended to use surplus renewable energy and cover demand peaks in the power grid
- The lithium-ion battery storage system will be provided by Fluence, a joint venture between Siemens and AES
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare