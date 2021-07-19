checkAd

Alibaba Group Will Announce June Quarter 2021 Results on August 3, 2021

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA and HKEX: 9988, “Alibaba” or “Alibaba Group”) today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 before the U.S. market opens on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, and will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results at 7:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (7:30 p.m. Hong Kong Time) the same day.

Details of the conference call are as follows:

International: +65 6713 5330
U.S.: +1 347 549 4094
U.K.: +44 203 713 5084
Hong Kong: +852 3018 8307
China Landline: 800 820 2079
China Mobile: 400 820 6895
Conference ID: 6395344 (English)
Conference ID: 1547494 (simultaneous interpretation in Chinese, listen only mode)

A live webcast of the earnings conference call can be accessed at https://www.alibabagroup.com/en/ir/earnings. An archived webcast will be available through the same link following the call. A replay of the conference call will be available for one week (dial-in number: +61 2 8199 0299; same conference ID as shown above).

Please visit Alibaba Group’s Investor Relations website at https://www.alibabagroup.com/en/ir/home on August 3, 2021 to view the earnings release and accompanying slides prior to the conference call.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group’s mission is to make it easy to do business anywhere. The company aims to build the future infrastructure of commerce. It envisions that its customers will meet, work and live at Alibaba, and that it will be a good company that lasts for 102 years.




