​​​​​​​FUCHS extends its carbon neutrality scope

"We consider it extremely important to further improve our corporate carbon footprint and thereby fulfil our responsibility for global climate protection," explains Stefan Fuchs, Chairman of the Executive Board at FUCHS PETROLUB SE. Therefore, with effect from the beginning of 2021, the company has not only been including its manufacturing companies in the calculation and compensation of its carbon footprint, but also the non-producing subsidiaries, as well as all joint ventures.
While joint ventures are typically only included in compensation measures at the level of equity share, FUCHS has chosen to adopt a different approach: Irrespectively of the actual stake held in a joint venture, FUCHS includes 100% of its emissions. "By taking this voluntary step, we want to show just how seriously we take our sustainability goals, while also underlining the importance of maximum transparency and credibility of our carbon balancing measures," reaffirms Markus Garb, Vice President Sustainability.
