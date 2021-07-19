checkAd

Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE NAT) – Firm contracts concluded

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.07.2021, 10:59  |  39   |   |   

Monday, July 19, 2021



Dear Shareholders and Investors, 


Rates for our suezmax ships may change very quickly as communicated in the message below.

1) A few days ago we signed a contract for one of our suezmax vessels going via the Suez Canal from the West to the East –  with planned discharge in China.
The net TC rate to us is about USD 17,000 per day for 40 days which could extend to 60 days.

2) Last week, we also signed a contract which is lasting for minimum six or could last for seven months at a net TC rate to us of about
USD 17,000 per day.  

The average operating costs for our ships are about USD 8,000 per day per ship. The two ships load the cargoes more or less immediately. Our contractual partners are first class companies.

Our rates – 1) & 2) - are strongly up compared with some reports, indicating rates of USD 4,000 to USD 5,000 a day or even lower in reports produced by outside parties.  

Our two recent contracts are at very different levels (USD 17,000/day), a strong signal for the way forward.

NAT has 25 suezmax vessels, including two newbuildings to be delivered in 2022.
 

Sincerely,

Herbjorn Hansson
Founder, Chairman & CEO

Nordic American Tankers Ltd.                                                           www.nat.bm  

  

 CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.

The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “potential,” “will,” “may,” “should,” “expect,” “pending” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE NAT) – Firm contracts concluded Monday, July 19, 2021 Dear Shareholders and Investors,  Rates for our suezmax ships may change very quickly as communicated in the message below. 1) A few days ago we signed a contract …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ninety Day Survival Outcomes in COVID-19 ARDS Trial of Remestemcel-L Presented at ISCT Meeting on ...
Bone Therapeutics provides update on the progress of clinical studies
Nathalie ROOS, Chief Executive Officer of Ipsos
Zoom to Acquire Five9
New data for Roche’s Hemlibra reinforce safety profile in people with haemophilia A
Capgemini Press Release// Capgemini announces proposal to acquire Australian cloud transformation ...
NewHydrogen continues progress on lowering the price of green hydrogen
BGHL Euro NAV & Share buy back
Valneva and Pfizer Complete Recruitment for Phase 2 Trial of Lyme Disease Vaccine Candidate
Casino Group extends the maturity of its syndicated credit facility
Titel
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Apex Clean Energy and Plug Power Partner on Largest Green Hydrogen Power Purchase Agreement in the ...
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
DTCC Partners With Ebix to Deliver New Solution to Address Increasing Challenges of Annuity ...
(Correction) Good Gaming Joins Forces With CEO and Founder of DeFi Summit Justin Wu To Create the ...
Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund Becomes SEC Reporting Company As Grayscale Investments Files ...
Medexus Pharmaceuticals and medac GmbH enter into Licensing Agreement for First-in-Class ...
Critical Solutions, Inc (CSLI) /MKH Ventures Announces July Shareholder Updates of Key Holdings
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board